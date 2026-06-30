Apple iPhone 18 Pro supplier details reportedly leaked after Tata Electronics cyberattack

iPhone 18 lineup is coming in few months, but it has already gained attention due to leaks and rumors. One sensitive information that’s making rounds on the technology community is that iPhone 18 Pro has reportedly surfaced on the dark web following a cyberattack on Tata Electronics. As per reports from Reuters, the leaked files contain information related to internal component lists, supplier information, and photographs. The images surfacing on the dark web believed to show the unreleased flagship device, already undergoing durability testing. Nevertheless, the tech giant has not publicly commented on the authenticity of the leaked documents and images. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro could cost around Rs 1.2 lakh: Here's why Apple's next flagship may get much more expensive

iPhone 18 Pro leaked on dark web

Ransomware group World Leaks reportedly leaked more than 200,000 files from the private information of one of Apple’s major manufacturing partners in India, Tata Electronics. These documents include files which allegedly contain details of the suppliers for hundreds of parts that will be used in the new iPhone 18 Pro. Also Read: Apple may disappoint users hoping for a bigger iPhone 18 Pro battery

At least six files detail different parts such as chips on the logic board, battery components and camera modules and link them to their respective companies. According to Apple, this data is extremely sensitive, and it doesn’t publish the name of its supplier for any specific part. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

Leaked documents include component lists

The leaked files reportedly include detailed information on hundreds of components that will be used in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The documents also show where Apple gets individual components from a variety of suppliers and where it relies on just one or two manufacturers.

This could give the competition, counterfeiters and suppliers a glimpse into how Apple is supplying and making the smartphone, even before its official release.

iPhone 18 Pro prototypes surface online

Reuters also alleged that the leaked information contained pictures that appear to depict the iPhone 18 Pro undergoing drop tests at the early-2026 timeframe in a Tata Electronics plant. The pictures reportedly depict a grey device with a triple rear camera setup and the Apple logo.

It was not possible to independently confirm the precise model in the pictures, Reuters said, but one source told the news agency that the devices in the photographs were iPhone 18 Pro prototypes.

No official confirmation from Tata Electronics or Apple

Apple and Tata Electronics did not immediately comment on the new leaked files when contacted by Reuters. Apple is looking into the cyberattack with Tata Electronics, Reuters had previously reported.

In response, Tata has allegedly limited access to internal systems and has engaged an international cyber security consultant to carry out a forensic investigation of the hack.

As Apple opens manufacturing plants in India, data breach has come as an issue

The reported leak happens at a crucial juncture for Apple’s production in India. Tata Electronics is one of Apple’s biggest manufacturing partners outside China, not only providing components to Apple but also assembling iPhones as well.

India is playing an increasingly significant part in Apple’s global supply chain. The nation’s output of iPhones is projected to rise to 26 percent of the world’s total in 2026, compared to 6 percent four years ago, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple is set to reveal iPhone 18 Pro later this year

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected by many to be released in September. The leaked documents do provide a first look at the reported supply chain and testing process, but the company has not verified that the information is accurate.

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The details provided in the leaked files are considered unverifiable as of the time of writing, until Apple officially announces the iPhone 18 Pro.