Realme 11 5G first sale: Realme 11 5G arrived in India alongside the Realme 11X 5G earlier this month. Now, less than a week after the official launch, the phone will be up for purchase in India. Realme today announced that the Realme 11 5G will be up for purchase in the country via Flipkart and realme.com starting 12PM today.

As a part of the offers, Realme is offering bank offers worth Rs 1,500 on realme.com. In addition to that, the company is also offering bank offers worth Rs 1,500 and a no-cost-EMI option for up to six months on Flipkart. These offers are available on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Realme 11 5G. With this offer, the effective price of the variant will reduce from Rs 18,999 to Rs 17,499. On the other hand, interested buyers who purchase the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Realme 11 5G will be able to avail of up to six months of no-cost-EMI option on realme.com and up to nine months no cost EMI on Flipkart. This variant costs Rs 19,999 in India.

Apart from the Realme 11 5G, the Realme’s newly launched Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless earbuds will also be available for purchase in India starting today. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will be available for purchase in India starting 12PM on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon. As a part of the launch offers, buyers will be able to avail a flat discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of these earbuds, which will bring down the effective price of the TWS earbuds to Rs 4,499. Sans the sale, the Realme Buds Air 5 cost Rs 4,999 in India.

Realme 11 5G specifications

The Realme 11 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 550 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. On the camera front, the phone has a 108MP primary + 2MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.