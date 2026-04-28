I’m skipping the ChatGPT palm reading viral trend, and you might want to too

ChatGPT is no longer about a personal conversation, asking questions, and having a chat with an AI bot. Instead, every other day, there is a new trend which emerges from ChatGPT itself. Last year, everyone went crazy about the Ghibli-style photo, and now, if you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, you’ve probably seen several people uploading photos of their palms and sometimes even faces to ChatGPT simply to ask it to “read” their future. Also Read: Samsung working on new AI-powered smart glasses to compete Meta: Gemini AI integration and Android XR

Yes, after all the possible ways to deliver your personal information to ChatGPT on your own, now there is another way to get your fingerprints with a palm reader. Well, it sounds exciting, honestly. The responses are detailed and often positive about your future. But still, I want to hold myself from jumping into this trend, and I would suggest you do the same. Here’s why. Also Read: Claude Mythos AI raises cyber risk: Govt asks MSMEs to stay alert

What is this ChatGPT palm-reading trend?

The trend picked up soon after ChatGPT’s newer image features rolled out. Users started experimenting, and palm reading quickly became one of the most viral use cases. All you have to do is upload a clear image of your hand, and the AI gives you a personality or life analysis based on the lines and structure. Also Read: After ChatGPT, is Sam Altman now building a smartphone?

And yes, the results look convincing. But as the nature of ChatGPT is, you will get most responses sounding nice, optimistic, and a bit generic. That’s because AI is designed to be helpful and engaging, not necessarily accurate in something like palmistry.

What’s the concern with this ChatGPT Palm Reading trend

Alongside the trend, another thing started going viral – the memes claiming your data could end up with agencies like the CIA! Well, this may not happen but the concern behind it is real.

When you upload images like your palm or face, you’re not just sharing a casual photo. These images contain biometric data, things like fingerprints, hand structure, and facial features. And unlike passwords, you can’t change these if something goes wrong.

So, uploading your palm image means your fingerprints can potentially be extracted, your hand geometry is unique and identifiable. The image could be stored or processed beyond what you expect. Even if platforms handle data responsibly, the bigger issue is permanence. Once biometric data is exposed, there’s no “reset” button.

Will your data be misused?

That’s not necessarily. However, there’s no proof that your data is being shared with intelligence agencies or misused in that way. But that doesn’t mean there’s zero risk and hence, I would still refrain from trying this trend.

The point of this discussion is not to create panic but basically the awareness that AI tools are powerful and we share more than we realise.

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So… should you try it?

If you’re just curious, it can be fun. But maybe avoid uploading high-resolution images of your palm or face, especially if you’re not sure how that data might be used. Because what feels like a harmless trend today… is still your personal data at the end of the day.