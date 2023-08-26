Earlier this week, Realme launched the Realme Buds Air 5 series in India. The series consists of the Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro. The latter will go on sale later this month, but today, the vanilla earbuds will be available for purchase. Some of the highlights of the earbuds include its 12.4mm driver, ANC support, and up to 38 hours of playback time.

Realme Buds Air 5 sale: Price, offers, and colors

The Realme Buds Air 5 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 3,699. The earbuds come in two color options, namely Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White.

The sale begins at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme.com. and mainline channels. Buyers in the first sale will be getting Rs 200 off.

Realme Buds Air 5 specifications and features

The Realme Buds Air 5 is the successor to the Realme Buds Air 3 in India. The TWS earbuds come with a similar design and have an oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds come with touch controls to play, pause, and skip the music, and also to accept calls.

The earbuds feature a 12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver tuned to offer dynamic bass-boosted sound. The earbuds have 50dB Active Noise cancellation support coupled with 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band noise cancellation. It has a 6-microphone setup to cancel outdoor noise during calls. Furthermore, the earbuds have ultra-responsive 45ms super low latency.

Realme claims that the earbuds can offer up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds can offer up to 7 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 support connectivity and different sound modes like Mild for studying/office, Moderate when in streets/cafes, and Deep for Trains/Airports. Lastly, the earbuds have an IPX5 rating making them fully sweatproof. The earbuds can be paired with an Android phone using the Realme Link app.

In other news about Realme, the Chinese firm’s new budget 5G smartphone dubbed Realme 11x was made available for purchase on Friday. That was its first sale and the next sale will soon be scheduled on Flipkart. Priced starting at Rs 14,999, the smartphone offers a 6.72-inch large display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 64MP dual camera system with support for 1080p video recording.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensitry 6100+, which is a fairly new chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on Realme UI 4 based on Android 13 OS.