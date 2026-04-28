After XChat, Elon Musk plans X Money for payments and banking: What you need to know

Elon Musk has been talking about turning X into an “everything app” for a long time. After introducing a standalone messaging platform, XChat, the next step seems to be focused on payments. Reports suggest a new service called X Money is now close to launch, and it could bring banking and transactions directly inside the app. Also Read: X’s new XChat app now available on iPhone: Features, what’s new, and how to use

This is a space Musk is already familiar with, considering his early role in building PayPal. The idea now is to bring something similar, but inside a social platform. Also Read: Elon Musk says AI could make GTA 6-like games, Take-Two CEO reacts

What X Money could offer

As per a Bloomberg report, X Money is expected to support peer-to-peer payments. You may be able to send money to someone directly through chats or even their profile, without leaving the app. This could be very similar to Chinese app WeChat, which supports messaging, social media, and payments all in one app. Also Read: X launches 'XChat' app for iPhone and iPad 2026: Elon Musk’s to release new encrypted messaging app

There are also mentions of a debit card linked to your account. Some reports suggest it could be a personalised Visa card, possibly tied to your X handle. This would allow users to spend money outside the app as well.

Another feature being tested is an AI assistant built by xAI. It could help you keep an eye on your spending, sort your transactions, and show where your money is going in a simple way.

Some early testers have also talked about cashback of up to 3 percent on certain payments and a savings interest rate around 6 percent. However, it is not clear if these benefits will stay long-term or are just part of the initial rollout.

X Money launch timeline and current status

X Money is said to be nearing early public access, but there is no fixed launch date yet. The rollout itself has taken longer than expected, mainly because of approvals.

To run a payments service in the US, X needs licences in different states. Some of those are still pending, including in places like New York, which is slowing things down.

Because of that, the launch may not happen all at once. It could start with limited access and then expand over time.

How it fits into X’s larger plan

Payments are a key part of Musk’s larger vision for X. The goal is to bring messaging, content, and financial services together in one place.

X already has a base to build on. Creators on the platform receive payouts, and reports suggest these payments could shift to X Money instead of third-party services. This also gives the feature a clear starting point.

Early testing has already shown users sending money through chats, which means payments could become part of regular conversations on the platform.

Competitors and challenges

If it goes ahead as planned, X Money will compete with platforms like PayPal, Cash App, and other digital banking services, or even potentially WhatsApp Payments.

But the bigger challenge is trust. Payments and banking require reliability, security, and smooth execution. That is something users will judge quickly once the service goes live.

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There is also a bigger question. Getting users to send money is one thing, but getting them to treat X as their primary financial platform is a much bigger step. If the service is smooth and reliable, people might start using it regularly. If not, it will be hard to replace apps they already use.