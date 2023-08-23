Realme at a launch event on Wednesday launched a sleeve of products. The company unveiled the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G smartphones alongside the Realme Buds Air 5 series. Both phones feature a new design and have a Dimensity 6000 series processor. The TWS earbuds bring an in-ear style design and come with noise cancellation and fast charging support.

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G India price, offers, and colors

The Realme 11 5G, on the other hand, costs Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The Realme 11x 5G starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

Those with HDFC and ICICI Bank cards can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount or up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Both phones are already up for pre-orders on Flipkart and Realme India website. The first sale for the Realme 11 5G begins on August 29. The Realme 11x 5G will go on sale on August 30. The device’s early sale begins today at 5:30 PM on Flipkart.

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G specifications

The Realme 11 5G sports a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness. It has a circular camera island holding a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone boots on the latest Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4 on top.

The Realme 11x 5G has the same display size as the Realme 11 5G. However, the display on the 11x 5G is an IPS LCD screen. It has 680 nits of peak brightness, FHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a 64MP dual camera system and has the same chipset as the Realme 11 5G. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.

Realme Buds Air 5 and Air 5 Pro India price, offers, and colors

The Realme Buds Air 5 earbuds are priced at Rs 3,699 but in the first sale on August 26, the earbuds will be available for Rs 3,499. The earbuds have Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White colorways.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds cost Rs 4,999 but on August 29 in the first sale, the earbuds will be priced at Rs 4,499. The earbuds have Astral Black and Sunrise Beige color options.