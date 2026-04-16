Realme Buds T500 Pro launch in India: Budget TWS earbuds with 50dB ANC and long battery life

The wireless audio industry in India is expanding rapidly, and the brands are oriented towards higher quality of sound and longer battery life. In India, Realme has now introduced its new earbuds, Buds T500 Pro with several enhancements and features. The new true wireless stereo earbuds are set to provide high-end features at a low cost. They are equipped with good noise cancellation, long battery life, and good quality audio.

Realme Launches Buds T500 Pro in India: Price

The Realme Buds T500 Pro costs Rs 2,799 in India. The earbuds are available in several color choices such as Chocolate, Lemon Cola and Orange mint. Buyers can get the earbuds via e-commerce sites, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and the official Realme site.

The company is also providing a first sale window along with a limited time discount.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Features

The earbuds have a more powerful sound output of 12.4mm dynamic drivers. They endorse Hi-Res Audio wireless certification and LHDC 5.0 codec to enhance clarity of sound. This will enable users to enjoy more detail on music with high-resolution audio playback.

The ear buds also have various sound modes. With the help of the Realme Link app, users can change audio settings. It also has a special ambient sound mode in order to have a more relaxed listening experience when used.

ANC Feature

One of the main highlights is active noise cancellation up to 50dB. The system involves AI-based tuning to regulate the level of noise reduction depending on the environment. This assists in blocking undesired background sounds in real-time.

With calls, earbuds are equipped with a six-microphone system. This enhances voice clarity when making voice and video calls. They also facilitate live translation functions towards enhanced communications in other circumstances.

Battery

With the charging case, the earbuds have a total battery life of up to 56 hours. They have a maximum lifespan of 13.5 hours when charged with ANC. ANC is activated; the time of usage is less, but still good to use in everyday life.

They also assist in Bluetooth connection and pairing with multiple devices. Users have the option of adding up to three devices and switching easily. Gaming users are provided with low latency to support smooth performance during video streaming and playing games.

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Weight and IP Rating

The earbuds weigh about 4.5 grams each. They have an IP55 rating as well, meaning that they are dust and splash-resistant. Portability can be enhanced by a small charging case and a lanyard.