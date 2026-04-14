Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G launched in India with 144Hz display, 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs

Realme has introduced a new budget smartphone under its Narzo lineup in India. The newly launched Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery. The phone will be available for purchase in India through an e-commerce platform. Here is everything you need to know about the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, including its price, introductory offer, and specs. Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a Lite may get price hike soon: Here’s what to know

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G price in India, offers

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 13,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants cost Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The phone comes in Frost Silver and Thunder Black colourways. Also Read: Realme 16 5G first sale in India: Everything you need to know before buying

As a first-sale offer, Realme is giving a flat Rs 1,000 discount on 4GB RAM models and Rs 1,500 off on 6GB RAM variant. This brings the Narzo 100 Lite 5G’s starting price down to Rs 12,499. Also Read: Realme’s next Narzo phone teased on Amazon, likely to focus on battery

The phone goes on its first sale at 12 PM on April 21 through Realme India website and Amazon.in.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G specs, features

The Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch 144Hz LCD screen with an HD+ resolution (720 x 1,570 pixels), up to 900 nits peak brightness, and 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage.

Internally, the phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB eMMC5.1 storage. The device also packs a 5,300mm² Airflow VC cooling system for thermal management.

In terms of optics, the Narzo 100 Lite 5G sports a 13MP rear camera. On the front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies and video chats.

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Under the hood, the phone packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and reverse charging. The Narzo 100 Lite 5G also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it uses 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. The device comes with IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It boots Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.