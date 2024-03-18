Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launch: Qualcomm launched a new chipset, dubbed as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, globally today. This new chipset is a part of the company’s S-series chipsets, and it sits between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips in terms of features. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 comes with a host of advanced features such as on-device generative AI features, an always-sensing ISP, and lossless high-definition sound. In addition to these features, Qualcomm’s newly launched chip also brings supports for a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM to the supported smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 availability

Qualcomm says that Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be coming to smartphones by companies such as Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi and Xiaomi launching in the month of March.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 brings on-device generative AI models to smartphones with support for 10 billion parameters. It supports popular LLMs such as Gemini, Llama and more. It also brings generative AI-based features such as virtual assistants, AI image generating tools and on-device photo expansion tools to smartphones.

Additionally, it brings an 18-bit triple cognitive ISP, always sensing cameras, AI enhanced camera features, with support for Snapdragon Low Light Vision and a 200MP sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features real-time hardware accelerated ray-tracing and Snapdragon shadow denoiser for gaming.

Coming to sound, this chip brings lossless music and support for its Aqstic speaker max technology to the supported smartphones, which brings audio post-processing, and reduced distortion at high volumes. In terms of connectivity, this chipset features Snapdragon X70 5G modem to the supported smartphones. This model comes with advanced connectivity features such as 5G AI processor, support for 5G bands, and Qualcomm 5G Ultra-lowe latency Suite. Additionally, it has Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 mobile connectivity system. This chip brings up to 5.8GHz Wi-Fi speeds, Wi-Fi 7 and dual Bluetooth to the supported smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is built using 4nm process and it sports a 64-bit Kryo CPU with a top speed of up to 2.8GHz. On the memory front, it supports LPDDR5x RAM and a memory density of up to 24GB. Coming to display, this chip supports a 4K on-device display at 60Hz or a QHD+ display at 144Hz screen refresh rate. It also supports advanced features such as HDR10, HDR10+, HDR vivid and Dolby Vision.

On the camera front, this chip supports up to 200MP photo capture or up to 108MP single camera at 30FPS or 64+ 36MP dual camera setup at 30FPs or up to 36MP triple camera setup at 30FPS. Additionally, it supports such as Google Ultra HDR photo capture, 4K HDR video capture at 60FPS, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

On the connectivity front, this chip supports a downlink speed of up to 5Gbps, uplink speed of up to 3.5Gbps, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Low Energy, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C and UFS 4.0. For charging it supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.