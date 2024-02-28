One of the world’s largest chipmakers Qualcomm has set its eyes on the Indian market. The company reportedly plans to introduce a new chip for entry-level 5G smartphones in the country. Interestingly, it is already reported to be working with some OEMs to develop a new 5G phone for the masses. This move will allow 2G phone users to switch to the 5G smartphone world.

Qualcomm 5G phone will cost around Rs 8,000

Qualcomm is gearing up for the release of a new low-cost chipset for an upcoming entry-level smartphone. As per a report by MoneyControl, the chipmaker is reportedly in talks with some top telcos in India for the making of the entry-level 5G smartphone.

This upcoming 5G smartphone is said to have SA-2Rx capability, which is a 2-antenna 5G standalone solution by Qualcomm for budget phones. Qualcomm revealed that changing the number of receive antennas from four to two on a standalone network will help reduce costs without significant performance impact.

Thanks to such a cost-effective method, the entry-level 5G phone will be priced under $99 (roughly Rs 8,200), as confirmed by Qualcomm. The chipmaker has revealed that it is focusing heavily on switching users from 4G to 5G. The switch will let them access the 5X faster data speeds compared to 4G LTE.

In India, this cost-effective chipset in an entry-level smartphone could mean that many 2G phone users will finally switch to a smartphone. They will also be able to access essential apps, including government apps to get benefits from government schemes.

Qualcomm, citing GSMA data, said that this sub-$99 smartphone could bring 5G to over 2.8 billion people globally.

“We estimate that a sub-$99 smartphone could bring 5G to as many as 2.8 billion people, based on GSMA data. That’s truly massive. With a single device, billions more could soon have access to 5X faster data speeds compared to 4G LTE. That means better, more reliable access to essential services like healthcare, banking and emergency aid. It also opens up untold possibilities for business, communities and people,” noted Alex Katouzian, Group GM of Mobile, Compete XR, Voice & Music and Wearables Busines at Qualcomm, on LinkedIn.

The sub-Rs 8,000 entry-level smartphone segment in India currently has several options from Tecno, Infinix, Motorola, Realme, Redmi, and Samsung. However, all the devices are from in the segment are 4G-only phones.

If one has to buy a 5G phone, he has to extend his budget above Rs 10,000 to get some good 5G offerings. But with this Qualcomm budget phone, customers may finally get a 5G device at a truly affordable price of around Rs 8,000.