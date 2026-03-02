MWC 2026: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Wear Elite to focus on personal AI

Smartwatches have slowly moved from being notification mirrors to health companions. Now, Qualcomm wants them to become something more, intelligent, context-aware assistants that sit on your wrist. Also Read: Xiaomi Watch 5 debuts with Wear OS and gesture controls: Price, specs, features

At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, calling it the world's first "Personal AI" wearable chip.

What is Snapdragon Wear Elite?

Snapdragon Wear Elite is Qualcomm's latest chip designed specifically for smartwatches and wearables. It works across Wear OS by Google, Android, and Linux, making it flexible for multiple brands. The biggest upgrade here is the integration of Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit). In simple terms, this allows smartwatches to run more advanced AI tasks directly on the device, without constantly depending on the cloud.

Qualcomm describes this as part of its “Ecosystem of You” vision, where devices understand your habits, context, and preferences, and respond accordingly.

What does “Personal AI” actually mean?

Instead of just tracking steps and heart rate, Snapdragon Wear Elite is said to enable context-aware suggestions, natural voice interactions, Continuous life logging, and AI agents that can take actions for you.

Qualcomm says that because AI models can run locally on the watch, responses should be faster and more private. Of course, how well this works will depend heavily on how brands implement it.

Qualcomm claims major performance jumps compared to the previous generation. The company says the chip delivers up to 5x better single-core CPU performance, up to 7x faster GPU performance, and around 30% longer day-of-use battery life. The platform is also said to support multi-day battery usage. And when charging is needed, devices can reportedly hit 50% in about 10 minutes.

Moreover, Snapdragon Wear Elite also introduces a multi-mode connectivity setup, including:

5G RedCap

Micro-Power Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 6.0

UWB (Ultra-Wideband)

GNSS

NB-NTN satellite messaging

The satellite connectivity addition is notable, as it allows two-way messaging even without traditional cellular coverage. This is something that we have mostly seen in smartphones so far.

What to expect next?

Major partners, including Google, Samsung, and Motorola, are supporting the platform. Qualcomm says the first commercial devices powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite will arrive in the coming months.