MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) will take place in March. The event will once again give smartphone brands, telecom companies, chipmakers, and startups a platform to present their latest technologies and upcoming products. Organised by the GSMA, the mega tech show continues to serve as a global stage for product launches and industry announcements.

Here is a quick look at the dates, venue details, how to watch the event, and what could be announced this year.

MWC 2026 dates and venue

MWC 2026 will run from March 2 to March 5 in Barcelona, Spain. The event will once again be hosted at the Fira Gran Via in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, a venue that has been home to the show for nearly two decades.

While the event officially kicks off on March 2, several brands are hosting launch events before the show floor opens. Xiaomi is holding its global launch event on February 28, followed by Honor on March 1.

MWC 2026 registration and how to attend

Those planning to attend in person will need to register through the official MWC Barcelona website. Attendees must create an account, choose a pass category, upload identification details, and complete payment. Passes usually include exhibition-only access, conference access, and higher-tier options for networking and VIP sessions.

Prices generally increase as the event approaches, so early registration is recommended.

How to watch MWC 2026 online

If you are not travelling to Barcelona, keynotes and major announcements will be livestreamed. The official MWC website and YouTube channel typically stream headline sessions. Brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, and others also broadcast their product launches on their own social media channels.

What to expect at MWC 2026

Smartphones are expected to remain at the centre of attention. Honor will showcase new devices, including the Magic V6 foldable. The company will also present the “robot phone” and its first humanoid robot during the show.

Samsung has confirmed that its focus at the event will be on next-generation network technologies, including progress around 6G. Qualcomm and MediaTek are also expected to use the platform to talk about their latest developments in AI and connectivity.

Vivo has confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship, the Vivo X300 Ultra, at MWC 2026. Tecno will also be present, with plans to showcase AI-driven products and its wider ecosystem. Lenovo is likely to display new concept laptops, while brands like Huawei and TCL are expected to introduce new devices or preview upcoming technologies.