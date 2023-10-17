PM Modi interacts with Google, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai: Prime Minister Narendar Modi recently interacted with Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai over a video call wherein the two leaders discussed the company’s plans of expanding the electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India. During the conversation, PM Modi appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India. He also acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance.

In addition to this, PM Modi welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar. Additionally, PM Modi invited Google and its CEO to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.

For the unversed, Alphabet Inc CEO earlier this year had announced that it would soon open its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat. He had also announced that the company would continue to invest in India through its $10 billion digitisation fund. The announcement came on the sidelines of PM Modi’s three-day state visit to the US back in June this year.

During the conversation, the Alphabet CEO Pichai informed the Prime Minister about the company’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasised Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

It is worth noting that the conversation comes shortly after Google and HP jointly announced that the two companies would jointly manufacture Chromebooks in India. As a part of the plan, HP will manufacture Chromebook devices at its Flex Facility near Chennai. HP also manufactures a range of laptops and desktops at the same facility. While making the announcement the company had said that it would start manufacturing its Chromebooks in India starting October 02, 2023, and that it would ‘cater to the demand for affordable PCs in India mainly from the education sector’.

“The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India,” said Bani Dhawan, Head of Education-South Asia, Google, had said at the time.