Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED TVs launching in India on June 4 alongside Xiaomi 17T: Key features revealed

Xiaomi has confirmed that its new Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series will launch in India on June 4 alongside the Xiaomi 17T series. The upcoming lineup will offer Mini LED display technology, which was previously introduced on the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) range, to the company’s Fire TV lineup. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T India launch locked for June 4: Expected specifications, features and more

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already revealed some of the key features of the new series, including Mini LED backlighting, Quantum MagiQ technology, and a quad-speaker audio setup. While pricing and model sizes are still under wraps, the company is positioning the FX Mini LED series as a step up from its regular Fire TV LED television lineup. Also Read: Redmi Turbo 5 India launch confirmed, could rival OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

Mini LED display takes centre stage

The biggest highlight of the upcoming TVs is the use of Full-Array Mini LED backlighting. Unlike traditional LED televisions that rely on edge lighting, Mini LED technology places significantly more LEDs behind the panel, helping improve brightness control and contrast. Also Read: Redmi’s new device teased for India, Amazon page reveals key hint

The company claims users can expect deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and better picture quality compared to conventional LED TVs. The company has also confirmed support for its Quantum MagiQ technology, which is aimed at improving colour reproduction and contrast performance.

Based on the global version of the TV, users can expect a 4K resolution panel with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode. The global model also offers local dimming zones that help improve contrast in darker scenes.

The international variant further features a 144Hz refresh rate panel, although Xiaomi has not yet confirmed whether the same specification will make its way to the Indian models.

Fire TV built-in and gaming-focused features

One of the notable additions this year is Fire TV integration. Instead of Xiaomi’s usual smart TV interface, the FX Mini LED series will come with Fire TV built in, allowing users to access apps like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other streaming services directly from a single interface.

Alexa support is also expected through the bundled Bluetooth voice remote, making it possible to search content, control smart home devices, and perform voice-based commands.

For gaming, the global variant also gets HDMI 2.1 ports with support for ALLM and VRR. These features are commonly used for gaming and are aimed at reducing input lag during gameplay.

Audio, processor and expected specifications

Xiaomi has also confirmed a quad-speaker setup for the FX Mini LED series. The system combines full-range speakers with dedicated tweeters, which should help make dialogues clearer while also delivering a fuller sound experience.

On the audio side, the global model comes with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Xiaomi is yet to reveal which screen sizes will be available in India and how much they will cost. Those details are expected to be announced at the launch event on June 4.