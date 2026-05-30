Call of Duty: Warzone to go offline on last-gen consoles in 2026 after Modern Warfare 4 launch

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will no longer be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year. The move follows the announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which is being developed only for current-generation platforms and will not launch on PS4 or Xbox One. Also Read: 007 First Light hits 1.5 million sales in a day, surpasses IO Interactive’s Hitman launches

For players who are still on last-generation consoles, this effectively marks the end of Warzone on those platforms after being available for more than six years. While the game is not shutting down completely, its future updates will be tied to Modern Warfare 4, which is being built for current-generation hardware. Also Read: PS Days of Play 2026 begins today: Free PS Plus games, PS5 discounts, tournaments announced

Warzone moving away from last-generation consoles

Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled to launch on October 23, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. According to Activision, Warzone will begin integrating Modern Warfare 4 content and progression systems from Season 1 onwards. Also Read: 007 First Light releases tomorrow: India launch time, price, platforms and preload details

As a result, Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One will no longer be playable once Season 1 begins. Activision has said the free-to-play battle royale will continue operating on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The move is not entirely surprising. The PS4 and Xbox One are now more than a decade old, and several major game releases have already started leaving those platforms behind.

New downloads ending next month

Before support officially ends, Activision will stop offering new Warzone downloads on PS4 and Xbox One starting June 4.

Players who already have the game installed on their consoles will still be able to access and play it until Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 goes live later this year. However, new players on those platforms will no longer be able to download the game after that date.

Another change arrives on June 25, when Activision plans to remove the in-game Warzone store from PS4 and Xbox One. Players will still be able to progress through free Battle Pass tiers and unlock weapons available through the remaining Black Ops 7 seasonal content.

Existing progress will carry over

Players upgrading to newer hardware will not lose their progress. Activision has confirmed that anyone using a linked Activision account can carry over their Warzone progression, unlocked content, and COD Points purchases to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

That means operators, weapon unlocks, cosmetics, and account progression will remain accessible after switching platforms.

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The announcement follows Activision’s decision to discontinue support for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile earlier this year. The company had shut down the mobile version and removed it from app stores. With Warzone now leaving PS4 and Xbox One as well, 2026 has already seen a few big changes for the franchise.