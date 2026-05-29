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Acer Predator Atlas 8 debuts with 120Hz screen, Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, 80Wh battery: Specs, availability

Acer has announced the Predator Atlas 8 handheld gaming PC featuring Intel Arc G3 Extreme processors, a 120Hz touchscreen display, and up to 80Wh battery.

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: May 29, 2026, 07:53 PM (IST)

Acer Predator Atlas 8

photo icon Acer Predator Atlas 8 handheld gaming device features an 8-inch 120Hz display and Intel Arc graphics. (Image credit: Acer)

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Acer has unveiled a new handheld gaming device called the Predator Atlas 8. The company says the device is designed for users who want to play PC games on the go. It runs Windows 11 and comes with Xbox Game Pass support out of the box. Acer has confirmed that the handheld will be available in select global markets from October 2026, although pricing has not been announced yet.  news Also Read: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for May 2026 with Forza Horizon 6

Acer Predator Atlas 8 display and design 

The Predator Atlas 8 features an 8-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and delivers up to 500 nits peak brightness.  news Also Read: Xbox Game Pass gets big titles this month including Forza Horizon 6: Full list of games here

Acer has also equipped the handheld with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Gorilla Glass DXC coating to help reduce reflections and improve visibility. The display supports 10-point multi-touch input.  news Also Read: Microsoft Gaming is now Xbox again: What changes with the rebranding?

The device measures 299 x 127.4 x 28.5-58.37mm and weighs under 810 grams with the 80Wh battery variant. 

Performance, RAM and storage 

Under the hood, the Predator Atlas 8 can be configured with up to Intel Arc G3 Extreme processors paired with Intel Arc B390 graphics. Acer will also offer variants powered by the standard Intel Arc G3 processor and Intel Arc B370 graphics. 

The handheld supports up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM running at 7467MT/s and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. 

Acer says the handheld also supports Intel XeSS 3 technology and ray tracing, which should help improve gaming performance and visual quality in supported titles. 

Cooling system and controls 

One of the highlights of the Predator Atlas 8 is its dual-fan cooling setup. Acer has included a Predator AeroBlade metal fan alongside a secondary plastic fan. According to the company, the metal fan uses 89 ultra-thin blades and is designed to improve airflow inside the chassis. 

The handheld also gets a full set of gaming controls, including ABXY buttons, a D-Pad, full-size analogue joysticks, Hall-effect triggers, bumper buttons, macro buttons, adjustable trigger switches, an Xbox Game Bar button, and a dedicated PredatorSense button. 

PredatorSense allows users to monitor system performance, adjust settings, and customise RGB lighting directly from the device. 

Battery, connectivity and audio 

The Predator Atlas 8 packs up to an 80Wh battery, although Acer will also offer a 60Wh version in some markets. Charging is handled through a 65W USB Type-C adapter. 

For connectivity, the device includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a UHS-II microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

The handheld features dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support, while dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice technology are included for voice chats and communication during multiplayer gaming sessions. 

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Category Details
Display 8-inch WUXGA (1920 × 1200) IPS touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, 500 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC
Processor & Graphics Intel Arc G3 Extreme / Intel Arc G3 processor, Intel Arc B390 / B370 graphics
Memory & Storage Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
Cooling Dual-fan cooling system (Predator AeroBlade metal fan + plastic fan), Vortex Flow
Controls ABXY buttons, D-Pad, full-size analogue joysticks, Hall-effect triggers, macro buttons, adjustable trigger switches, Xbox Game Bar and PredatorSense buttons
Audio Dual 2W speakers, DTS:X Ultra, Hi-Res Audio, dual microphones, Acer PurifiedVoice
Battery & Charging Up to 80Wh battery, 65W USB Type-C charging
Connectivity & Ports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2× Thunderbolt 4 ports, UHS-II microSD slot, 3.5mm audio jack
Software Windows 11 Home, PredatorSense, 2 months Xbox Game Pass Premium, 3 months PC Game Pass
Dimensions & Weight 299 × 127.4 × 28.5/58.37mm, under 810g (80Wh battery) / under 770g (60Wh battery)

Acer Predator Atlas 8 availability 

Acer says the handheld will go on sale across North America, EMEA, and Australia starting October 2026. The company has not revealed pricing details yet. It also noted that specifications and availability could vary depending on the market.