HP and Google have announced a partnership as a part of which the two companies will manufacture Chromebooks in India. HP said that these Chromebook devices will be manufactured at the Flex Facility near Chennai, where the company has been manufacturing a range of laptops and desktops since past couple of years. The company says that the production of Made-in-India HP Chromebooks will begin on October 02, 2023, and that it will ‘cater to the demand for affordable PCs in India mainly from the education sector’.

READ MORE Android hacks: How to enable earthquake alerts on Android phone in India

“Manufacturing Chromebook laptops in India will allow Indian students to get easy access to affordable PCs. By further expanding our manufacturing operations, we continue to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director-Personal Systems, HP India.

READ MORE Google launches earthquake alerts on Android in India: How this feature works

Chromebooks are leading devices in K-12 education, helping over 50 million students and teachers across the world.

Equipped with ChromeOS, these devices have built-in accessibility and security features to deepen classroom connections and keep user information safe.

READ MORE Google brings generative AI to YouTube, announces new features for creators

“The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India,” said Bani Dhawan, Head of Education-South Asia, Google.

PM Modi’s Made in India initiative has witnessed a host of device makers setting up their roots in the country to fulfill both domestic and international demand. While HP started manufacturing a range of laptops and PCs in India in August 2020, it has been expanding its production capabilities in the country ever since. For instance, the company started manufacturing a wide range of laptops in India, including HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP G8 series notebooks since December 2021. HP also expanded its portfolio of locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops, and a range of All-in-One PCs. These products include both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a wide range of customer segments. And now, the company is expanding its manufacturing facility to produce Chromebooks in India.

Interestingly, the announcement comes just days after reports suggested that Samsung will start manufacturing laptops at its Greater Noida factory as soon as next month. The company is already manufacturing smartphones at the facillity.