PM Modi suggests work from home again: Could bring laptops, Wi-Fi routers and video calling apps back into focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that companies should consider applying work from home for their employees. He also suggested to reduce travel wherever possible and focus on online meetings. This will help the country to conserve fuel demand amid rising global tensions and uncertainty around energy supply. While the statement is mainly linked to fuel conservation, but it has started an essential discussions around India’s digital work culture and how consumer technology will power it. Also Read: AI won’t replace jobs, says PM Modi: Industry voice tells a different story

The work from home culture in India’s tech industry is not just another policy discussion. But it is a wider return to remote or hybrid work that could once again increase the demand for laptops, routers, Wi-Fi, broadband plans, video conferencing apps, smart accessories, and webcams. To recall, all these things became popular and essential during the time of the pandemic. Also Read: Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

PM Modi’s Work From Home Suggestion Has a Big Consumer Tech Angle

PM Modi suggestion of work from home is no longer limited to the IT sector. Since Covid-19, millions of Indian users have transformed their homes into a digital workspace. The latest remarks by PM Modi has once again put highlight back on the technology ecosystem that enables remote productivity.

If companies will start encouraging hybrid or full work from home again, consumer tech brands could benefit significantly. Products like laptops, wireless earbuds, routers, UPS systems, webcams, tablets, and more will witness increase consumer interest.

This work from request from PM Modi comes at a time when India is witnessing a rapid fiber broadband expansion and growing 5G adoption in major cities.

Laptop Demand Could Rise Again if Hybrid Work Returns

One of the products that witnessed high demand during pandemic time was laptops. Brands such as Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and more saw massive surge in demand from students as well as professionals too.

Now once again this push toward work from home could encourage users to upgrade their older systems and purchase a new one. Buyers might start looking for lightweight laptops with better battery life and improved webcams. These laptops might also have productivity tools and stronger multitasking performance so that students and professionals both can be benefitted.

Broadband and Wi-Fi Routers Could Become More Important

Stable internet connection was one of the most important demands during pandemic. If work from home is applied once again then broadband provider, such as Reliance Jio, Airel, BSNL, and more could benefit. High-speed fiber plans and reliable home internet connection may once again become more important for users attending meetings and collaborating online.

For many users, Wi-Fi routers, mesh systems, an mini UPS backup devices were essential at the time of pandemic so that their internet could run smoothly during power cuts.

Video Calling Apps Could See Higher Usage Again

Video conferencing and collaboration apps are essential to remote work. During the pandemic, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams have become vital tools, and they are now used to facilitate hybrid workplaces all over the world.

In the event that online meetings are increased once more, these platforms may see increased participation from companies, educational institutions, and experts.

AI is also revolutionizing the way remote meetings are conducted. For example, AI meeting summaries, live transcription, noise reduction, and meeting scheduling have become more prevalent in today’s collaboration tools.

Top Gadgets That Could Become Essential for Work From Home

With the debate on hybrid work resurfacing, it’s clear some gadgets are more essential for daily productivity than ever. The essentials for a home office setup these days are a sturdy laptop, high-speed internet, Wi-Fi router, HD webcam, wireless earbuds with ENC or ANC and backup power options.

Smart monitors, AI meeting tools, and ergonomic accessories also have become more important investments for consumers to make their home offices more efficient.

With the surge of hybrid work culture, these categories could continue to be relevant in India’s consumer tech space.

Digital Infrastructure in India Supporting Work From Home

PM Modi’s remarks go beyond the bigger change taking place throughout India. Internet connectivity, cloud systems, cybersecurity and communication technologies are necessary for remote work to be possible.

India has been rapidly building digital infrastructure in the past few years with fiber broadband deployment, low-cost mobile data and 5G. This has helped millions of professionals nationwide to collaborate remotely.

These days, technology is the backbone of today’s working environment, whether you’re at a meeting, running a business or working with a team online.

PM Modi Work From Home Suggestion is Bigger Than Remote Work

Although PM Modi’s remarks were tied to fuel efficiency and the need to avoid unnecessary travel, the broader message could be on the ways in which India views digital productivity and remote work infrastructure.

The discussion is not solely focused on ‘work from home’. Now it’s about the technology that makes millions of people stay connected, productive and efficient, no matter where they may be.

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Consumer technology brands, such as laptop, broadband, Wi-Fi routers, video conferencing apps, and smart office accessories, may find their sales picking up again if India becomes a more hybrid workplace.