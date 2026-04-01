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That old Gmail ID can finally go! You can now change your email username

Want to change your email ID username? Google now lets you change your Gmail username without creating a new account. Here's how.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 01, 2026, 01:47 PM (IST)

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Gmail Username: What s New

Google is rolling out a feature that lets you change your Gmail username - the part before @gmail.com, without creating a new account.

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Earlier, It Wasn t Possible

Until now, changing your email ID meant starting from scratch with a new account and moving all your data manually.

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Same Account, New Username

With this update, you can keep using the same Google account while switching to a new username across Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other services.

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Your Data Stays Safe

Emails, files, photos, and account settings remain unchanged. You don’t lose anything while switching to a new email ID.

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Old Email Still Works

Even after changing your username, your old email ID continues to work as an alias, so you won’t miss any important emails.

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Some Limits To Know

You can change your username only once in 12 months, and the new username must be available. Frequent changes aren’t really encouraged.

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How To Change It

Go to Google Account settings → Personal Info → Email → Google Account email → Change email, then enter your new username and follow the steps.

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When Will You Get It

The feature is currently rolling out in the US. If you don’t see it yet, it may take some time to reach your account in India.