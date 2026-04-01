That old Gmail ID can finally go! You can now change your email username

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 01, 2026, 01:47 PM (IST)
Google is rolling out a feature that lets you change your Gmail username - the part before @gmail.com, without creating a new account.
Until now, changing your email ID meant starting from scratch with a new account and moving all your data manually.
With this update, you can keep using the same Google account while switching to a new username across Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other services.
Emails, files, photos, and account settings remain unchanged. You don’t lose anything while switching to a new email ID.
Even after changing your username, your old email ID continues to work as an alias, so you won’t miss any important emails.
You can change your username only once in 12 months, and the new username must be available. Frequent changes aren’t really encouraged.
Go to Google Account settings → Personal Info → Email → Google Account email → Change email, then enter your new username and follow the steps.
The feature is currently rolling out in the US. If you don’t see it yet, it may take some time to reach your account in India.
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