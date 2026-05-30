Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

A recent Chrome update seems to have created problems for some Android tablet users, with several people saying the browser closes almost immediately after they try to launch it. The issue appears to affect multiple tablet brands, and in some cases, users are unable to open Chrome at all. Also Read: How to use one UPI account on two phones without changing bank accounts

Several users have shared complaints online over the past few days, saying the browser suddenly stopped working after an update. Instead of opening normally, Chrome displays a message saying, “You can have up to 5 windows,” before closing on its own. Also Read: 7 hidden Google AI Search features most people ignore

What makes the issue unusual is that many affected users say they do not have multiple Chrome windows open in the first place.

Which devices are affected?

Most reports seem to be coming from Samsung tablet users, but the problem does not appear to be limited to a single brand. The problem has been reported by users across a number of Samsung tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab A11+. Similar complaints have also come from Lenovo and Xiaomi tablet owners, suggesting the problem is not limited to a single brand.

According to users discussing the bug online, the issue has shown up across different Android versions and Chrome releases. That has led many to believe the problem is tied to Chrome itself rather than a specific tablet model or software version.

What is causing the problem?

Google hasn’t said exactly what’s causing it yet. However, based on what users have been reporting so far, the issue appears to be linked to Chrome’s multi-window functionality on Android tablets.

Chrome has recently received several tablet-focused features that bring a more desktop-like experience, including improved support for multiple browser windows. Some users and developers believe the browser may be incorrectly detecting previously closed windows and assuming the user has already reached the five-window limit.

As a result, Chrome appears to stop itself from launching altogether.

Google confirms it is investigating

Google has acknowledged the issue through its Chrome support channels. According to user discussions, a Chrome support manager has asked affected users to provide details such as their tablet model, Android version, Chrome build number, and information about any active browser windows.

The company is reportedly treating it as a high-priority bug, which suggests a fix may already be in the works.

What can users do for now?

Google hasn’t pushed out a fix yet, but some affected users say they were able to get the browser working again after trying a few workarounds.

Remove the latest Chrome update and switch back to the version that originally shipped with the device.

Uninstall Chrome and install it again.

If that doesn’t help, use another browser until Google rolls out a fix.

Before trying either of these steps, it is a good idea to check whether Chrome Sync is enabled. That ensures your tabs and other browsing data are backed up to your Google account.

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If the problem continues, you can temporarily switch to browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Opera, or Brave until Google releases an update.