Why IPL 2026 players can no longer carry smart glasses into restricted areas

The BCCI has introduced another restriction towards the end of IPL 2026, and this time it involves smart glasses. In a fresh advisory issued by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), players, support staff, and match officials have been asked to deposit smart eyewear before entering restricted areas on match days. Also Read: Gemini Omni to AI-powered Search: Everything Google announced at I/O 2026

The directive comes at a time when smart glasses are becoming increasingly common. The board noted that several technology companies have been promoting such devices among players and franchise personnel. Although they look like regular sunglasses, these gadgets can perform several functions that have raised concerns from a security standpoint. Also Read: Google’s Android XR audio glasses listen, talk, translate, and even work with iPhones

What is the issue with smart glasses?

The concern is not really about the glasses themselves, but what they are capable of doing. Many smart glasses available today can record videos, click photos, send and receive messages, and even support voice or video calls through Wi-Fi or mobile data networks.

Because of these functions, the ACSU has classified smart glasses as both communication devices and audio-video recording devices under IPL regulations. That puts them in the same category as gadgets that are already prohibited inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

The PMOA includes dressing rooms, dugouts, player viewing areas, and other secure sections of the stadium where strict communication rules apply during matches.

New rules for players and support staff

Under the revised guidelines, anyone carrying smart glasses must hand them over to the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) before entering restricted areas. The same process is already followed for mobile phones, smartwatches, and other communication-enabled devices.

The BCCI has also made it clear that compliance is mandatory. Players or support staff found carrying or using smart glasses inside the PMOA could face action under the IPL 2026 Minimum Standards regulations.

The board believes that restricting such devices helps remove potential security vulnerabilities and prevents any unauthorised communication from taking place within secure team areas during matches.

Part of wider security measures

The latest directive is not an isolated decision. IPL 2026 has already seen the BCCI take a stricter approach towards security and conduct-related matters.

Earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and issued a warning after being seen using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match. The incident was considered a direct violation of PMOA rules.

The tournament also witnessed another controversy involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, who was caught on broadcast cameras using an e-cigarette inside the dressing room during a game against Punjab Kings. He was later fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point.

The smart glasses restriction appears to be another step in the BCCI’s efforts to close any gaps that emerging technology could create inside restricted match-day environments. As wearable devices continue to become more advanced, the board seems keen to ensure that tournament protocols keep pace with those changes.

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The timing of the directive is notable as the cricket league comes to an end. In the IPL 2026 final, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.