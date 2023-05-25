Check all the games that Sony announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023

Sony hosted the Sony PlayStation Showcase last night wherein the company announced a handheld gaming device dubbed as ‘Project Q’ that will be hitting the shelves later this year. In addition to announcing a new gaming device, the company also shared the first looks at all the new games that are in development and updates on upcoming titles by PlayStation Studios and third-party game developers. Also Read - The Last of Us drama success boosts the game series' sales

At the hour-long event, the company shared details about six new games coming to the PlayStation VR2, nearly 12 new games from third-party developers and nearly 10 indie games. Also Read - Sony unveils Access Controller for PS5: Check details, UI features

In case you missed last night’s showcase, here are all the new games that Sony announced last night: Also Read - PlayStation Plus subscribers are reporting game expiration glitch: Here are some tips to fix it

All the games announced at Sony PlayStation Showcase

Games coming to PS VR2

— At PlayStation Showcase last night, Beat Games announced Beat Saber for PS VR2. The game is now available on PlayStation VR2. The company also announced that the Queen Music Pack is now available for $13.99 with 11 iconic songs from the legendary rock band, a new custom environment and unique light show for every song in the music pack.

— At the event, Capcom released the first trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR Mode. For the unversed, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is a free DLC for the PlayStation 5 version of the game. In the Resident Evil 4 VR mode, players will be able to take on Leon’s mission as the full main story, which will be playable with PlayStation VR2.

— Similarly, Vertigo Games gave us the first look of Arizona Sunshine II, which will arrive on PlayStation VR2 later this year.

— At the event, Smilegate West shared more details about the Crossfire: Sierra Squad. You can check the details here. However, the game developer didn’t share details pertaining to availability yet.

— Additionally, Steel Wool Studios showcased the trailer of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2. The game developer said that is the game will soon arrive on PlayStation VR2 without sharing a timeline.

— Lastly, nDreams Studio announced that Synapse will arrive on PS VR2 on July 4.

All the games coming to PS5, PS4 and PCs

— At the showcase, Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the next installment in our original Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, which will launch in Fall 2023.

— Haven Studios announced Fairgame$, which is a thrilling competitive heist game where you join an underground movement to rob the ultra-rich and rebalance the scales. There is no word on availability yet.

— Arrowhead Game Studios announced that Helldivers 2 will arrive on PS5 and PCs this year.

— Firewalk Studios announced Concord, which is a new PvP multiplayer first-person shooter game coming to PS5 and PC in 2024. The company also shared a trailer of the game, which you can check out here.

— Remedy Entertainment announced that Alan Wake 2 will arrive on PS5 on October 17. You can check out its trailer here.

— Similarly, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released October 12. The game is already available for pre-orders.

— Capcom also shared a tailer of Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, there is no word on availability yet.

— Final Fantasy XVI, which is the latest title in the iconic Final Fantasy series, will be releasing on Thursday June 22.

— At the event, Square Enix gave us the first look of Foamstars, which is the company’s upcoming 4v4 party shooter for PS5 and PS4. However, the game developer didn’t share the timeline of availability.

— At the event, it was also revealed that Immortals of Aveum, which is developed by Ascendant Studios and published by EA Originals will launches on PlayStation 5 on July 20.

— Cygames Inc announced that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will arrive on PS4 and PS5 in the winter of 2023. The game will include two new characters — Vaseraga and Zeta.

— Perfect World Games announced that Tower of Fantasy will arrive on arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this summer.

— 505 Games officially revealed Ghostrunner 2. The game will arrive on PS5 later this year.

— The Plucky Squire’s storybook world will arrive on PS5 later this year.

— Giant Squid announced a new game called Sword of the Sea that will soon be arriving on PS5.

— Tuxedo Labs announced that Teardown will be coming to PlayStation 5 before the end of 2023.

— Similarly, The Gentlebros announced that Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean will arrive on PS5 and PS4 next year.

— Nomada Studio announced a new game dubbed as Neva. The game revolves around the story of a young woman and her lifelong bond with a wolf as they embark on an adventure through a rapidly dying world. There is no word on the availability yet.

— At the PlayStation Showcase, The Glory Society announced a new game dubbed as the Twigs and the world of Revenant Hill. The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

— At the event, it was announced that the Towers of Aghasba will arrive on PlayStation 5 in the summer of 2024.

— Also, Talos Principle 2 will arrive on PlayStation 5 later this year.

— Lastly, it was revealed that Ultros will launch as a console exclusive on PS5 and PS4 in 2024.