Sony PlayStation 5 offer: Limited-period discount on all PS5 variants

If you are planning to buy a brand-new PlayStation 5, hold off on your purchase for a few more days. Sony has announced a limited-period offer on all variants of PS5 in India. Starting April 1, buyers can get Rs 5,000 off on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. While the announcement does not talk about how many units will be up for sale, the rollout of the discount offer from April 1 suggests the next sale date for the PlayStation 5 in India.

Sony India said the offer will be valid for a limited period, which currently is not specified. But irrespective of the last date for the offer, if you are interested in buying the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, you should make a hurry. There will likely be only so many units up for sale.

Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition discount

After the discount of Rs 5,000, the PS5 will be available for Rs 49,990 and the PS5 Digital Edition will cost you Rs 39,990 — which are the same prices that both variants of the PlayStation 5 were launched at. Sony launched the standard edition of PS5 at Rs 49,990 and the PS5 Digital Edition at the price of Rs 39,990, but due to fluctuating Indian currency and economic downturn, increased the prices by 10 and 12.5 percent, respectively.

The console will be available from Sony’s ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, and other etailers and retailers, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech. There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback. The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.