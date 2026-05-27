PS Days of Play 2026 begins today: Free PS Plus games, PS5 discounts, tournaments announced

Sony has officially kicked off its annual PlayStation Days of Play 2026 event starting today, May 27. The event will continue till June 10 and brings new PlayStation Plus games, hardware discounts, tournaments, bonus packs, game trials, and offers on PS5 accessories and games. Also Read: 007 First Light releases tomorrow: India launch time, price, platforms and preload details

This year’s Days of Play event also arrives at a time when several major PlayStation titles are lined up for release later this year. Recently, Sony hiked the prices of PS Plus subscriptions in multiple regions, including India. Days of Play could be an opportunity for players to save on subscriptions and games this year. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

PlayStation Plus monthly games for June

Sony has revealed the June 2026 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup, which becomes available from June 2 for all PS Plus members. Also Read: PS Plus just got a lot more expensive in India: Check new prices here

The lineup includes Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and EA Sports FC 26.

Sony has also confirmed that EA Sports FC 26 will remain available as part of the Monthly Games lineup till June 16.

Apart from that, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, including The Final Shape expansion, will join the Game Catalog on June 9 for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members.

Game Trials and bonus content

PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers will also get access to over 40 indie game trials during the event.

The trial lineup includes games like Baby Steps, Lumines Arise, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Sony is also giving away PlayStation Indies-themed avatars starting June 4. These avatars will be free for all PlayStation users.

The company has additionally announced exclusive packs for some multiplayer games. This includes rewards for EA Sports FC 26, World of Tanks: HEAT, and Marathon.

PlayStation tournaments during Days of Play

Sony is also hosting special PlayStation tournaments during the event across multiple games.

The list includes Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Gran Turismo 7, Fortnite, Astro Bot, and several EA Sports titles.

Players participating in at least one tournament match during Days of Play will receive a special PS Avatar and also enter a sweepstakes.

Sony says winners can receive prizes including a PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge controller, PS Plus Premium membership, and PS Store credit.

The Fortnite Days of Play Cup will also feature a global cash prize pool worth $200,000.

PS5 discounts and hardware offers

The Days of Play sale also includes discounts on PlayStation hardware, accessories, and games. Sony has confirmed:

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$100 off PlayStation VR2

$50 off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$40 off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 off DualSense Edge controller

Discounts on standard DualSense controllers

Discounts on games like Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Ghost of Yotei

Sony is also offering up to 33 percent discounts on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships and upgrade plans in selected regions.