Sony PS VR2 launched: Here is every PlayStation VR 2 launch title

Sony also confirmed that there are 100 more titles in the works for the PS VR2 currently, but it did not share their launch timelines.

PlayStation VR2

Sony finally released the PlayStation VR2 wearable about a month after the launch. There are more than 40 titles that are releasing during the ‘launch window’ for Sony’s new virtual reality headset. Some of these titles are immediately available to download while the remaining will come out over the next few weeks.

There are some big titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution, and Ragnarock, among others. Here is the list of all titles coming to the Sony PS VR2:

New AAA PSVR 2 Titles

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback
  • Fantavision 202X
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

New PSVR 2 Indie Titles

  • The Light Brigade
  • Cosmonious High
  • Pistol Whip
  • Tentacular

Free Upgrades From PSVR to PSVR 2

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Resident Evil Village
  • No Man’s Sky
  • NFL Pro Era
  • Puzzling Places
  • Synth Riders

PSVR Titles Upgraded To PSVR 2

  • Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition
  • Rez Infinite
  • Tetris Effect
  • Thumper
  • Vacation Simulator

Non-VR Titles Ported To PSVR 2

  • Before Your Eyes

VR Titles Ported To PSVR 2

  • Altair Breaker
  • After the Fall
  • Cities VR – Enhanced Edition
  • Demeo
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  • Job Simulator
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
  • The Last Clockwinder
  • Moss and Moss: Book 2 Remaster
  • Pavlov VR
  • Rez Infinite
  • Song in the Smoke
  • The Tale of Onogoro
  • What the Bat
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
  • Zenith: The Last City

Newly Announced PSVR 2 Titles

  • Another Fisherman’s Tale
  • Gorn
  • Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer
  • Hellsweeper VR
  • Ragnarock
  • Runner
  • Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
  • Sushi Ben
  • Swordsman VR
  • Unplugged: Air Guitar

Sony confirmed that there are 100 more titles in the works for the PS VR2 currently, but it did not share their launch timelines. The Sony PlayStation VR2 costs $549.99 for just the console and $599.99 with the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, available through PlayStation Direct.

While Sony has not said anything about the launch of PS VR2 in India, the wearables will reportedly become available through grey and parallel imports, which makes the warranty void. According to industry insider Rishi Alwani, PS VR2 may sell in India at around Rs 60,000.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2023 3:28 PM IST
