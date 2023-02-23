Sony PS VR2 launched: Here is every PlayStation VR 2 launch title

Sony finally released the PlayStation VR2 wearable about a month after the launch. There are more than 40 titles that are releasing during the ‘launch window’ for Sony’s new virtual reality headset. Some of these titles are immediately available to download while the remaining will come out over the next few weeks.

There are some big titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution, and Ragnarock, among others. Here is the list of all titles coming to the Sony PS VR2:

New AAA PSVR 2 Titles

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

Fantavision 202X

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

New PSVR 2 Indie Titles

The Light Brigade

Cosmonious High

Pistol Whip

Tentacular

Free Upgrades From PSVR to PSVR 2

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil Village

No Man’s Sky

NFL Pro Era

Puzzling Places

Synth Riders

PSVR Titles Upgraded To PSVR 2

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

Rez Infinite

Tetris Effect

Thumper

Vacation Simulator

Non-VR Titles Ported To PSVR 2

Before Your Eyes

VR Titles Ported To PSVR 2

Altair Breaker

After the Fall

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

Moss and Moss: Book 2 Remaster

Pavlov VR

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

The Tale of Onogoro

What the Bat

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Zenith: The Last City

Newly Announced PSVR 2 Titles

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Gorn

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Hellsweeper VR

Ragnarock

Runner

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Sushi Ben

Swordsman VR

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Sony confirmed that there are 100 more titles in the works for the PS VR2 currently, but it did not share their launch timelines. The Sony PlayStation VR2 costs $549.99 for just the console and $599.99 with the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, available through PlayStation Direct.

While Sony has not said anything about the launch of PS VR2 in India, the wearables will reportedly become available through grey and parallel imports, which makes the warranty void. According to industry insider Rishi Alwani, PS VR2 may sell in India at around Rs 60,000.