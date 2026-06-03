Sony State of Play June 2026 recap: All games, release dates and biggest reveals

Sony’s June 2026 State of Play presentation packed more than an hour of announcements, trailers, gameplay reveals, and release date confirmations for PlayStation 5 players. The showcase opened with a fresh look at Marvel’s Wolverine and ended with the surprise reveal of God of War Laufey. In between, Sony and its partners unveiled new games, confirmed launch dates for several upcoming titles, and shared updates on PlayStation Plus additions. Also Read: Call of Duty: Warzone to go offline on last-gen consoles in 2026 after Modern Warfare 4 launch

Here’s everything announced during the event. Also Read: 007 First Light hits 1.5 million sales in a day, surpasses IO Interactive’s Hitman launches

Biggest reveals from the showcase

Also Read: PS Days of Play 2026 begins today: Free PS Plus games, PS5 discounts, tournaments announced

One of the headline announcements was a new gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine. Developer Insomniac Games showcased Logan’s brutal combat style while also teasing appearances from Jean Grey and the Reavers.

Sony also closed the presentation with the reveal of God of War Laufey. The upcoming title shifts the focus to Faye, also known as Laufey, and explores a new chapter in the God of War universe.

Another notable announcement came from MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, which confirmed Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage as playable fighters. The trailer also introduced the Knights of Doom storyline featuring Doctor Doom.

Games launching in September and October

Several major games received release dates during the presentation.

Dune: Awakening — September 22

Control Resonant — September 24

Silent Hill: Townfall — September 24

Onimusha: Way of the Sword — September 25

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered — October 1

Rayman Legends Retold — October 1

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve — October 2

No Rest for the Wicked — October 2026

Phantom Blade Zero — October 29

Control Resonant received a new story trailer, while Onimusha: Way of the Sword also got a playable demo on PS5. Ace Combat 8 promises more than 30 aircraft and large-scale aerial battles. No Rest for the Wicked was confirmed to bring over 100 hours of content, along with new weapons, enemies, and areas.

New game announcements and first looks

The showcase also featured several brand-new reveals.

Bancho The Chef was announced as a standalone prequel to Dave the Diver, combining cooking, exploration, and RPG elements.

ILL returned with another look at its realistic physics system and disturbing creature designs.

Kemuri was officially unveiled by Unseen. The supernatural action-adventure title is set in a vertical city where players can explore alone or in online co-op.

Sony also announced Stuntman: Hollywood, which puts players behind the wheel in stunt sequences inspired by movie and television productions.

Games coming in 2027 and beyond

Several titles are targeting 2027 releases.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis — February 12, 2027

Kemuri — 2027

The Lost Wild — 2027

Until Dawn 2 — 2027

Until Dawn 2 introduces a completely new cast and story centred around a team of ghost hunters investigating a tropical island. The Lost Wild takes a different approach to dinosaur survival, focusing on avoiding predators rather than fighting them.

State of Play June 2026 release dates at a glance

Game Release Date Dune: Awakening Sept 22, 2026 Control Resonant Sept 24, 2026 Silent Hill: Townfall Sept 24, 2026 Onimusha: Way of the Sword Sept 25, 2026 Dynasty Warriors 3 Remastered Oct 1, 2026 Rayman Legends Retold Oct 1, 2026 Ace Combat 8 Oct 2, 2026 No Rest for the Wicked Oct 2026 Phantom Blade Zero Oct 29, 2026 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Feb 12, 2027

Marathon and PlayStation Plus updates

Marathon announced an Open Play Week running from June 2 to June 9, allowing players to try the sci-fi extraction shooter without a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Sony also confirmed several PlayStation Plus additions. RuneScape: Dragonwilds will join the service as a day-one Game Catalog title.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also receive:

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Gitaroo Man — Later this month

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy — July

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams — August

This year’s State of Play ended up being one of Sony’s busiest showcases in recent months, with a mix of first-party reveals, third-party announcements, and release date confirmations spread across the rest of 2026 and into 2027.