Sony launches new handheld Project Q for portable gaming

Sony finally has an up-to-date handheld device for gaming called Project Q. Launched at the PlayStation Showcase held on Wednesday, Sony unveiled the new handheld that will allow portable gaming.

“Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today’s presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalogue of games possible,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE.

Project Q is Sony’s answer to the increasing popularity of handheld devices. While Nintendo Switch became quite popular right after its launch, recent entrants such as Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally have given a fresh breather to the category. Project Q is very much like these devices unless it isn’t.

How Project Q works

The Project Q can stream games only if you have them installed on your PlayStation 5 console. In other words, Q handheld will not let you play games natively like Steam Deck or stream games from the cloud. It is possible that Sony adds the ability to stream games from the cloud on Project Q later. It is one of the companies making huge investments in cloud gaming, so it would seem odd if it did not include that service.

Unless you already have a PS5 console, Project Q will not make sense to you much. Sony said Project Q uses Remote Play over Wi-Fi to let you “stream any game from your PS5 console.” That means you need to be at a place with a steady Wi-Fi connection that connects both Project Q and your console. Sony, however, did not mention if you can take Project Q outside of your house since there is no support for cellular connections. You might need your phone’s hotspot to connect Project Q to Wi-Fi.

Project Q details

The Project Q has an 8-inch HD display with a refresh rate of 60fps, which Sony says “delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you’re away from your TV.” It supports adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the DualSense controller. Sony wants the same experience for Project Q users as the PlayStation 5 console so that they do not wander around looking for other and more popular handheld devices.

Sony will launch the Project Q handheld later this year, but the exact timeline or the price is unclear right now.