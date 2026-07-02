Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c launched: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and more

Oppo has expanded its Reno smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16c. The new smartphones arrive with AMOLED displays, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 50-megapixel selfie cameras, and support for 80W wired fast charging. While the Reno 16 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Reno 16c comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 processor. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 series India launch confirmed for July 2: Camera details, Bubble accessory and more revealed

The new Reno series smartphones will go on sale in India starting July 9 through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India online store. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro series leak reveals display, chipset and camera details

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c price in India

The Oppo Reno 16 starts at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 67,999. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro Max could push Reno series into flagship territory

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16c is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 49,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999.

Both smartphones are available in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options. Oppo is also offering an instant 10 percent cashback on purchases made using eligible SBI, HDFC Bank, and select other bank credit cards.

Oppo Reno 16 specifications

The Oppo Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1216×2640 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and a pixel density of 460ppi.

Unlike its Chinese counterpart, the Indian version is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with an 80mm equivalent focal length. On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera.

The phone packs a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Reno 16c specifications

The Oppo Reno 16c sports a larger 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2372 pixel resolution, and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes with LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary camera with OIS. However, unlike the Reno 16, it uses an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while retaining the 50MP telephoto camera. Selfies are handled by the same 50MP front camera.

One of its biggest highlights is the 7,000mAh battery, which also supports 80W wired fast charging.

Software, connectivity and other features

Both smartphones run Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box. They feature in-display fingerprint scanners, face unlock, dual SIM support, and IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

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The Oppo Reno 16 measures 151.21 × 72.42 × 8.36mm and weighs 193g, while the Reno 16c measures 158.16 × 74.92 × 8.58mm and weighs 197g. Both devices are aimed at users looking for premium mid-range smartphones with high-resolution cameras, large batteries, and fast charging support.