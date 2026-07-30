OpenAI is giving free access to its most advanced ChatGPT models: Who is eligible?

OpenAI has launched a new program that will provide 1 lakh researchers with free access to its latest ChatGPT models. Why is the AI giant doing so? This is basically to help researchers speed up scientific work, from analysing data to writing research papers and grant applications. OpenAI wants to make its most powerful AI tools available to more scientists. Also Read: Google launches Ask Google Pay AI chatbot to help you track spending; Here's how

Know that the rollout has already started and will expand gradually over the next few years. Also Read: OpenAI's rogue AI reportedly breached second tech firm's infrastructure during testing

Who can use the program?

OpenAI says it will begin with 10,000 researchers this summer before expanding the program to 100,000 researchers by 2027. The initiative is available to selected universities and research institutions with a strong academic background. Researchers who are accepted into the program can also invite up to four collaborators from the same institution to work together. Applications are now open for eligible institutions. Also Read: Why is ChatGPT not generating images? OpenAI confirms ongoing issue

What will researchers get?

Participants will receive free access to OpenAI’s frontier AI models, including the latest GPT-5.6 family. They will also get access to ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work and Codex, along with higher usage limits and larger context windows. OpenAI says these tools can help researchers with everything from analysing large datasets and writing code to reviewing research papers and preparing grant applications.

The company is also offering more than 75 specialised life science tools covering areas such as genetics, genomics, protein modelling and drug discovery. Researchers will also be able to connect ChatGPT with scientific literature, public databases, computational notebooks and other research platforms.

OpenAI says the program isn’t only about giving researchers access to AI models. Participants will receive training sessions, technical support and guidance on using AI effectively in research. The company also plans to collect feedback from researchers to improve future AI models and better understand how these tools are being used across different fields.

Another important point is privacy. OpenAI says research data shared through the program will not be used to train its AI models by default, and workspaces will include business-grade security protections.

But, why is OpenAI doing so?

According to OpenAI, scientific progress should not be limited to organisations with the biggest budgets or access to advanced computing resources. The company says the new initiative is part of its broader $250 million commitment to support scientific research through 2027. It believes researchers are best placed to decide which problems need attention, while AI can help speed up analysis, coding, literature reviews and other time-consuming tasks.

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With AI becoming a bigger part of research across science, engineering and mathematics, OpenAI hopes the new program will help researchers spend less time on repetitive work and more time on discovery.