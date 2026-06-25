OPPO Reno 16 series India launch confirmed for July 2: Camera details, Bubble accessory and more revealed

OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 16 series will launch in India on July 2, giving us a clearer idea of what to expect ahead of the event. This time, the lineup will include two smartphones — the OPPO Reno 16 and the OPPO Reno 16c. Alongside the launch date, the company has also shared several details about the cameras, design, display and a new accessory that will debut with the phones. Also Read: Oppo Find X9s Review: The Flagship That Gets Everyday Use Right

The upcoming Reno series will be available through Amazon, Flipkart and OPPO’s official channels. The phones will come in Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet colour options. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

OPPO Reno 16 series: What to expect

OPPO is once again putting the spotlight on cameras with the Reno 16 series. The Reno 16 will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto portrait camera with 3.5x optical zoom and an 85mm equivalent focal length. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 gets Rs 10,000 price HIKE! It costs more than iPhone 17 now

The Reno 16c, on the other hand, will get a dual rear camera setup. It keeps the same 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide cameras but skips the telephoto sensor.

Both phones will also feature a 50MP front camera placed inside a punch-hole display. According to OPPO, the selfie camera offers a 100-degree field of view for wider group selfies and video calls. The company has also confirmed a Dual Flash System to improve low-light photography.

The Reno 16 series will support 4K HDR video recording at 60fps across the ultra-wide, main and telephoto cameras on the Reno 16. Camera features such as Dual-View Video 2.0, Pop Cam, Popout 2.0 and AI Remix Collage will also be available.

OPPO Reno 16 series specs, features

The Reno 16 is confirmed to feature a 6.32-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The Reno 16c gets a slightly larger 6.57-inch AMOLED display with the same Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, although peak brightness drops to 1,400 nits.

On the design side, OPPO says the Reno 16 series will feature its new 3D Pop Planet design. The standard Reno 16 will also come with the company’s HoloVerse 3D design and Floating 3D Glitter finish.

The company has also confirmed IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance across the lineup. Both phones will use an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and support Splash Touch as well as Glove Touch, allowing the display to respond even with wet hands or while wearing gloves.

Another new addition is the AI Snap Key, which works as a shortcut button for AI features and MindSpace, helping users organise saved content more easily.

OPPO Bubble accessory also coming

Alongside the Reno 16 series, OPPO will introduce a new accessory called the OPPO Bubble.

The accessory magnetically attaches to the back of the phone and features a 1.73-inch AMOLED display. It can work as a camera viewfinder, remote shutter control and a secondary display. Users will also be able to set custom wallpapers and interactive pets on the screen.

The OPPO Bubble supports Bluetooth connectivity with a range of up to 10 metres, packs a 550mAh battery and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. According to the company, it weighs around 27.5 grams.

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OPPO is also expected to launch the Enco Air 5 true wireless earbuds alongside the Reno 16 series during the July 2 event.