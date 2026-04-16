OPPO Reno 16 Pro series leak reveals display, chipset and camera details

OPPO Reno 16 Pro leak: OPPO seems to be preparing its next Reno lineup already, even though the Reno 15 series is still quite fresh. That’s not unusual for OPPO, since the Reno series usually sees two refresh cycles in a year. Now, early leaks have started surfacing online, giving a rough idea of what the OPPO Reno 16 Pro could bring this time. Also Read: Oppo F33, F33 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, and features

These details are still based on leaks, so nothing is confirmed yet. Also Read: Oppo F33 and F33 Pro launch in India set for April 15: Specs, features, expected price - ALL details here

OPPO Reno 16 Pro series specifications (leaked)

The Reno 16 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. OPPO has been keeping bezels slim on its recent phones, and that is expected to continue here as well. Also Read: OPPO F33 series may launch in India this month, here’s what to expect

There are also some hints at a slight design change this time, with the phone expected to use a metal frame instead of the usual build.

Another thing that has come up in leaks is a new “Plus” button on the right side. It is said to be similar to what we have seen on some OnePlus phones, but what it will actually do is still not clear.

In terms of colours, the phone is expected to be available in black, green, purple, and white options.

On the performance side, there are mixed reports. Some leaks point to the Dimensity 9400+, while others suggest OPPO could go with a newer Dimensity 9500s instead. Either way, the phone is expected to sit in the upper mid-range or sub-flagship segment.

The Reno 16 Pro is said to come with a 7,000mAh battery. Charging details are not confirmed yet, but it may stick to a similar setup as the previous generation.

Camera has always been a focus area for the Reno lineup, and that does not seem to be changing. The Reno 16 Pro is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera. Along with that, there could be a periscope telephoto lens.

Leaks also point towards multiple storage options. These are likely to start from 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and go up to 16GB RAM with higher storage variants, possibly even touching 1TB.

That said, it is still unclear whether all these variants will be available in every market.

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What to expect from the lineup

The Reno 16 series is not expected to be limited to just one model. Along with the Pro, there could be a standard Reno 16 and a few other variants, similar to previous launches. The lineup is expected to debut in China first, likely around mid-year, with other markets getting it later.