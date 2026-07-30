Having problems with Google Lens on Chrome? A fix is coming

Google Lens is one of the simplest ways to search using images, translate text or even identify objects within your browser. But if the feature has not been working properly, then know you’re not alone! As per a post on Reddit, several Chrome users have reported issues with Google Lens over the past few weeks. The good news is that Google has acknowledged the problem and says a fix is already in the works. Also Read: Google launches Ask Google Pay AI chatbot to help you track spending; Here's how

The issue first came to light after some users shared their experience on Reddit. According to a report by AndroidAuthority, Google Lens runs into problems when opening translated images from Chrome’s New Tab page. Instead of displaying the translated image properly, Lens opens a full-image preview that refuses to collapse. As a result, the window stays on the screen and blocks the translated content underneath. Also Read: Claude AI chats found on Google Search? Here's what you need to know

The user who reported the bug claims the issue has been around for nearly a month. Also Read: August 2026 smartphone launches: 5 phones worth waiting for

Another Google Lens bug reported

The problems don’t end there. Some users have also reported that the Google Lens icon in Chrome’s address bar stops responding after performing a search. Normally, the icon lets users quickly search with Google Lens or interact with image results. However, affected users say clicking the icon doesn’t do anything.

At the moment, it isn’t clear how many Chrome users are facing these issues. So far, the reports appear to be limited, but Google has confirmed that it is investigating the problem.

“A fix is coming”: Google

Within the same post on Reddit, Google has responded too. The tech giant said, “Thank you for your post. We are aware of this issue and are working on a fix.” However, the company hasn’t shared the exact timeline for the fix, but a fix has been promised. That means if you are experiencing issues, then you may need to wait a long time until Google rolls out an update.

FAQs

1. What is Google Lens?

For those who are unaware of Google Lens, know that it is a visual search tool by Google. It helps you search using images instead of text. What can it do? Google Lens can identify objects, landmarks, plants and animals, translate text from images, and even help you find similar products online.

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2. How to access Google Lens?

On Chrome, Google Lens can be accessed by clicking the Lens icon in the address bar or by right-clicking an image and selecting Search with Google Lens.