Meta to introduce enhanced review process after PM Modi video removal

After row of controversies around Meta deleting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the company has assured Centre that it will strengthen its content review process. As per report, the tech giant will pay extra attention on PM Narendra Modi’s video posted from his Facebook account. To recall, PM Modi’s video was briefly blocked by Meta, triggering concerns within the government over the platform’s content moderation system. Also Read: New York wants Instagram and TikTok to verify users' age; Here's why

As per sources, Meta has informed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that important and prominent accounts, including Prime Minister, will now be part of the additional layer of review. This move from Meta is majorly aimed at preventing incidents involving high profile accounts in the future and that no essential video is deleted from its platform. Also Read: Meta says “technical glitch” led to PM Modi’s Facebook video being blocked in India

Additional oversight for high profile accounts

As part of the new updates to the safeguards, only the most senior people at the company will be given access to moderating decisions for “prominent accounts.” All decisions will be subjected to a number of levels of review, and at least two high-ranking officials must review a case before any action is taken Also Read: Instagram and Facebook hosted AI 'Nudify' ads despite policy ban: Report

The company has informed the Centre of such measures after making facing criticism against the temporary removal of the Prime Minister’s video from the platform. The improved review mechanism should help limit the chances of automated moderation issues impacting verified accounts of national significance.

Why Meta briefly removed PM Modi’s video?

The dispute had started with a video sharing the message given by Prime Minister Modi to Gen Z being removed from Facebook for a while. The video, posted on July 23, dealt with government’s pledge to take stringent steps against paper leaks at a time when student demonstrations were on in the country in protest against the defaming remarks of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Meta subsequently restored the video, citing a “technical glitch” in its AI-powered automated content moderation system as the reason for its removal. The company also apologized for the incident, stating that the takedown was “unintentional”.

The temporary ban on content from the PM’s verified account sparked doubts about automated content moderation systems and their effectiveness employed by major tech platforms, despite the apology.

Meta’s explanation is not sufficient, says Centre

The incident led the government to call high-ranking officials from Instagram and Meta to give a statement on how the Prime Minister’s official account had been accidentally blocked.

The Centre has accepted the company’s apology but has insisted that it be given a more detailed explanation. Officials have said they can’t just call the incident a mistake; it was a big account.

On Tuesday, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said the government was not content with the responses that it received from Meta.

They have apologized and admitted that it was an error, but they are not satisfied with the explanation and want more,” he told PTI.

The government’s intention to increase accountability when moderating official communications from constitutional authorities is reflected in the statement.

Government to monitor AI based content moderation

The Centre is taking the issue seriously, and is investigating Meta’s explanation and the timing of its removal of the video, sources said.

It also raises concerns about the accuracy of AI-driven moderation algorithms, as government officials have raised questions about the system’s ability to block content from the verified account of the Prime Minister, suggesting that it might have an impact on others as well.

Authorities have reportedly requested Meta clarify plans to make improved changes to its automated moderation systems to improve accuracy and minimise the risk of future incidents of this nature.

This controversy has also brought up a discussion regarding the use of AI for content moderation and the protection measures required to ensure that the automated enforcement does not prevent human intervention.

Meta to hold further discussions with Government

According to sources, Meta representatives are expected to hold meeting with government officials later this week to discuss the incident in greater detail. The meeting is expected to cover broader issues related to the compliance with India’s digital governance, content regulation, and platform accountability.

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This meeting will play a major role in how technology companies will handle content moderation decisions that involves government accounts along with prominent public figures. As of now, Meta has assured the Centre that it is strengthening its internal review mechanisms in order to ensure greater oversight and minimize the chances of similar incident.