Microsoft confirms Copilot super app launch this year

Microsoft has announced that it will launch a new tool for its Copilot, called ‘Super App’ later this year. The tech giant aims to bring the coworking, coding, autonomous agent capabilities along with AI powered chat into a single platform. The announcement was made by Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella during the company’s latest earnings call. Furthermore, he described the move as a major milestone in the evolution of Copilot. Also Read: Microsoft Launches Recall and AI-Powered Windows Search

The upcoming application by Microsoft is designed with an aim to serve both businesses and individual users. This will also allow customers to access multiple Copilot experiences via one interface rather than switching between separate AI tools. Also Read: Microsoft's New Copilot Studio Feature Takes AI-Powered Automation to the Next Level

Copilot will combine AI agents, coding, and chat into one

As per CEO Nadella, its Copilot will be moving beyond being just an AI chatbot, hence its evolution will be into a broader productivity platform. Also Read: Intel unveils Lunar Lake CPUs for Copilot + AI PCs: Check details

As per Nadella, ‘Copilot is evolving rapidly from chat to Cowork to Autopilots.’

Furthermore he said, ‘This quarter, we are bringing these Copilot experiences together, including code, in one super app spanning both consumer and commercial experiences. This is a major step forward, and I look forward to sharing more soon.’

The new app is said to combine company’s GitHub Copilot coding assistant, autonomous Autopilot capabilities, AI chatbot, Copilot Cowork into a unified experience.

Business and personal usage

The forthcoming super app by Microsoft is expected to bridge the gap between enterprise AI offerings and Microsoft’s consumer. This means, after this tool is introduced, users will be able to switch netween workplace copilot experiences and personal work, that too without leaving the application.

As per earlier reports, the project is developed internally under the slogan ‘Delivering on Copilot.’

Microsoft aims to streamline the user experience and create a more device- and use-case-agnostic experience with its AI products, all in one application.

Why Microsoft wants to create AI super app?

As technology firms continue to prioritize the development of AI super apps, with several firms in the race to create platforms that integrate several services, Microsoft’s declaration is no surprise.

Recently, ChatGPT and its AI coding partner Codex have been merged into a single product called ChatGPT Work, now available for enterprise users in OpenAI. There are also rumors that OpenAI is planning on extending the capabilities of ChatGPT beyond chatbots to make it a more general AI system.

Anthropic has also extended its Claude to include features for collaborative workplaces, with other companies outside of the AI industry, like X, Uber and Airbnb, announcing plans to build applications that enable users to access multiple services via a single interface.

The surge in interest is a testament to the industry’s push towards AI-powered platforms capable of engaging in conversation, crafting text, generating code, and automating tasks within a single application, functioning as digital assistants.

Microsoft heading towards strong cloud growth and strong AI

The Copilot launch coincided with Microsoft’s latest financial news, which indicated ongoing expansion for its AI and cloud initiatives.

The company’s quarterly revenue stood at $90 billion, higher than expected due to its strong performance in AI-powered solutions and in Azure cloud services.

Customer interaction with Copilot has also more than doubled in the past year, said Microsoft executives.

Nadella says that the number of conversations per user has almost doubled year on year. It now has a weekly interaction that is comparable to Microsoft Outlook and Teams, and it has taken enterprise customers fewer days to get the majority of employees on board than it did months.

These trends suggest that more companies are building AI tools into their everyday processes, the company said.

Future earnings could be impacted by Data centre accounting

In addition to its earnings report, Microsoft changes the estimated useful life of its data centres and office buildings.

The company has doubled the estimated useful life of these assets from 15 years to 25 years, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said. The changes are anticipated to impact the way Microsoft is reporting future earnings, given that the accounting treatment of certain data centre leases will change.

The new policy will result in future data centre leasing deals being booked as operating leases, instead of finance leases, decreasing the total amount booked under capital expenditure.

Super app is expected to marks Microsoft’s next AI push

The new Copilot superapp is Microsoft’s latest step in solidifying its place in the fast-changing AI space. The company says that it’s combining chat, coding, collaboration and autonomous AI agents in one application, seeking to provide a more seamless experience for consumers and enterprise customers alike.

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Microsoft has not yet disclosed when the unified Copilot app will arrive, but Nadella said it will be later this year and that more details will be announced in the near future.