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OPPO Reno 16, Reno 16c go on sale in India: Price, specifications and offers

OPPO has commenced the first sale of the Reno 16 series in India, introducing the Reno 16 and Reno 16c with AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rates, powerful processors, 80W fast charging, and large batteries. Buyers can also avail of launch offers, including cashback, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options.

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:14 PM (IST)

OPPO Reno 16 series

photo icon OPPO Reno 16 series will debut in India on July 2 alongside the new OPPO Bubble accessory.

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OPPO recently launched its Reno 16 series, including OPPO Reno 16 and OPPO Reno 16c in India. Today, the company has started the first sale of both the devices, revealing several discounts and offers on the smartphones. Besides smartphones, the tech giant also launched the OPPO bubble, a secondary display accessory aimed at expanding the Reno ecosystem. news Also Read: Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c launched: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and more

The latest launched smartphones cater to the mid-premium segment buyers with high-refresh rates and AMOLED displays. The devices are powered with powerful processors and large batteries. Both the phones runs on Android 16-based ColorOS. news Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 series India launch confirmed for July 2: Camera details, Bubble accessory and more revealed

OPPO Reno 16 series price in India

The OPPO Reno 16 starts at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 67,999. news Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro series leak reveals display, chipset and camera details

The OPPO Reno 16c is available in three storage options:

  • 8GB + 128GB – Rs 46,999
  • 8GB + 256GB – Rs 49,999
  • 12GB + 256GB – Rs 55,999

Meanwhile, the OPPO Bubble has been priced at Rs 7,999.

The devices are up for sale from today via company’s official E-store, ecommerce sites Amazon and Flipkart, and authorized sales outlets in India.

Launch offers

If you are interested in purchasing any device from the lineup, you can avail up to 10% instant cashback on eligible bank cards and UPI transactions. In addition, the brand is also offering zero down payment EMI options for up to 18 months through participating finance partners.

  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000
  • 180-day screen damage protection
  • 50% discount on the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ with Reno 16 series purchases

Customers purchasing the Reno 16 series together with the OPPO Bubble can also choose between zero down payment EMI or instant cashback offers.

OPPO Reno 16 specifications

The OPPO Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the peak brightness levels are up to 3,500 nits, which should ensure a good view of HDR content and outdoors.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone has a triple 50MP rear camera setup which consists of:

  • This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS.
  • 50MP telephoto camera
  • 50MP ultra-wide camera

At the front, you’ll find a 50MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 6,700mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging, which is said to provide long battery life without sacrificing charging speed.

OPPO Reno 16c

The Reno 16c is more about featuring a larger screen and extended on-screen playtime.

It is equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel that refreshes at up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

This camera system consists of:

  • 50MP primary camera
  • 8MP ultra-wide camera
  • 50MP telephoto camera

The phone also has a 50MP front-facing camera that will be helpful for selfies and video calling too.

Amongst its standout features is the 7,000mAh battery which can charge at 80W rate, one of the largest in its class.

Common features

Both smartphones come with ColorOS 16 running on Android 16, and have some premium features, such as:

  • 120Hz AMOLED displays
  • In-display fingerprint scanner
  • Face unlock
  • 5G connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • USB Type-C port
  • Robust dust and water resistance ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K.

The Reno 16 series comes in Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet colours.

What model to select?

While the two phones boast some of the flagship-like features, they address different audiences.

The OPPO Reno 16 emphasizes performance, brightness of its display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which makes it more suitable for people who like to game, multitasking, and those who want more power.

The Reno 16c, on the other hand, is equipped with a bigger display and a massive 7,000mAh battery, making it an attractive choice for those who prioritize media playback and long battery life.

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Reno 16 and Reno 16c Specifications at glance

Specification OPPO Reno 16 OPPO Reno 16c
Display 6.32-inch AMOLED 6.57-inch AMOLED
Resolution FHD+ FHD+
Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz
Peak brightness Up to 3,500 nits Up to 1,400 nits
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera 50MP (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 50MP Telephoto + 50MP Ultra-wide 50MP Primary + 8MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto
Front camera 50MP 50MP
Battery 6,700mAh 7,000mAh
Charging 80W SuperVOOC 80W SuperVOOC
Operating system ColorOS 16 (Android 16) ColorOS 16 (Android 16)
Fingerprint sensor In-display In-display
Face unlock Yes Yes
Water resistance IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
Colours Starry White, Stellar Purple, Twilight Violet Starry White, Stellar Purple, Twilight Violet
Starting price Rs 61,999 (8GB + 256GB) Rs 46,999 (8GB + 128GB)

 