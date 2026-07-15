Motorola Edge 70 Max launches in India: Check price, specs, and alternatives

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:52 PM (IST)
Motorola has expanded its premium smartphone range in India with the launch of the new Edge 70 Max. As it is said to be especially for power users and gamers, the phone also packs some essential specifications, such as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a larger battery pack, and a 2K AMOLED display. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max could be Motorola’s most powerful Edge yet; key specs revealed
Not only that, but it has also become the first Motorola phone to debut the company’s new cross-device AI experience called Motorola Qira. Motorola says users can use it for tasks like summarising meetings, generating content, continuing work across devices and organising information. So apart from this, what does the Motorola Edge 70 Max bring to you that is new over the competitors? Read on. Also Read: Moto G77 Power first impressions: The biggest upgrade is the price
As mentioned before, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness, and it also supports HDR10+. The front and back are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and get an IP69/IP68 rating against dust and water. Also Read: Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?
For photography, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 32MP front camera that supports 4K selfie videos. On the software side, the smartphone runs Android 16 with Hello UX.
Moreover, the Moto Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 58 hours of battery life. For faster charging, it supports 90W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.
The Motorola Edge 70 Max comes in two storage variants.
8GB + 256GB: Rs 54,999
12GB + 256GB: Rs 59,999
With launch offers, you can get up to Rs 5,000 bank discount or exchange bonus, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The smartphone will go on sale from July 20 via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and leading retail stores. It is available in Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow and Pantone Ice Melt colour options.
At this price, the latest Motorola Edge 70 Max competes with some of the upper mid-range or premium smartphones in the market. Some of the key alternatives are clearly OnePlus 15R (Rs 59,999), iQOO 15R (Rs 49,998), and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Rs 45,850).
|Feature
|Motorola Edge 70 Max
|Display
|6.7-inch Quad HD+ (2K) Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, HDR, 10-bit colours,
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|RAM & Storage
|8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB storage
|Cooling System
|5,500mm² vapour chamber with liquid metal thermal gel
|Rear Cameras
|50MP Sony LYTIA 710 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
|Front Camera
|32MP selfie camera with 4K video recording
|Battery
|7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery
|Charging
|90W TurboPower wired charging, 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging
|Operating System
|Android 16 with Hello UX
|AI Features
|Motorola Qira, Chat Mode, Next Move, Creator Zone, Pay Attention, Catch Me Up
|Audio
|Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound
|Build
|Aircraft-grade aluminium frame, matte glass back
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance
|Colours
|Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, Pantone Ice Melt
|Price
|Rs 54,999 (8GB+256GB), Rs 59,999 (12GB+256GB); effective starting price Rs 49,999 with launch offers
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