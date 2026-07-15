Motorola Edge 70 Max launches in India: Check price, specs, and alternatives

Motorola has expanded its premium smartphone range in India with the launch of the new Edge 70 Max. As it is said to be especially for power users and gamers, the phone also packs some essential specifications, such as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a larger battery pack, and a 2K AMOLED display. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max could be Motorola’s most powerful Edge yet; key specs revealed

Not only that, but it has also become the first Motorola phone to debut the company’s new cross-device AI experience called Motorola Qira. Motorola says users can use it for tasks like summarising meetings, generating content, continuing work across devices and organising information. So apart from this, what does the Motorola Edge 70 Max bring to you that is new over the competitors? Read on. Also Read: Moto G77 Power first impressions: The biggest upgrade is the price

Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications And Features At A Glance

As mentioned before, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness, and it also supports HDR10+. The front and back are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and get an IP69/IP68 rating against dust and water. Also Read: Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?

For photography, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 32MP front camera that supports 4K selfie videos. On the software side, the smartphone runs Android 16 with Hello UX.

Moreover, the Moto Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 58 hours of battery life. For faster charging, it supports 90W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Price In India, Sale, And Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Max comes in two storage variants.

8GB + 256GB: Rs 54,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 59,999

With launch offers, you can get up to Rs 5,000 bank discount or exchange bonus, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The smartphone will go on sale from July 20 via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and leading retail stores. It is available in Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow and Pantone Ice Melt colour options.

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Motorola Edge 70 Max alternatives

At this price, the latest Motorola Edge 70 Max competes with some of the upper mid-range or premium smartphones in the market. Some of the key alternatives are clearly OnePlus 15R (Rs 59,999), iQOO 15R (Rs 49,998), and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Rs 45,850).

Motorola Edge 70 Max Specs Table