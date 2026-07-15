OpenAI’s first AI device could be a screenless smart speaker that follows you around

OpenAI’s first consumer hardware product may not be a smartphone after all. Instead, the company is reportedly working on a smart speaker that does not have a display but is designed to work as an AI companion inside the home. Also Read: Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: AI rivals clash on X after Apple's OpenAI lawsuit

According to a Bloomberg report, the device is still under development and is expected to be powered by ChatGPT. Unlike existing smart speakers that mainly respond to commands, this one is said to focus on having more natural interactions and learning about its user over time. OpenAI hasn’t officially revealed the device yet. Also Read: Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft linked to AI hardware plans

What the device could do

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI is working on a portable smart speaker instead of something that stays plugged into one place. It is expected to have a rechargeable battery, so you could carry it from one room to another depending on where you need it. For example, you could use it in the kitchen while cooking, move it to the bedroom later, or keep it nearby to play music or answer questions. Also Read: Meta removes controversial AI image feature from Instagram days after launch

The report also says the device could include a camera and other sensors. Those are expected to help it understand what’s happening around you instead of simply waiting for voice commands. It is also likely to use GPT-Live, OpenAI’s latest voice technology, which should make conversations feel more natural than the current voice assistants.

Bloomberg further reports that the device may be able to access information from services like your email if you allow it. That would help it answer questions based on your own information instead of giving a general response. Over time, it is also expected to become more proactive by surfacing useful information without waiting for a specific request.

More than just another smart speaker

Reports suggest OpenAI wants this product to feel less like a traditional smart speaker and more like a companion. Bloomberg says the device could include mechanical elements that allow it to move in some way, although it is not expected to walk around the house on wheels or legs.

The company is also said to be working with several former Apple engineers who previously helped develop products like the iPhone and Mac. That has fuelled speculation that OpenAI is looking beyond software and plans to build a broader hardware business around artificial intelligence.

According to Bloomberg, the company is currently working on around five different hardware products. These reportedly include wearable devices, home robotics products, and even a possible smartphone replacement in the future.

Legal dispute could affect the timeline

The report says OpenAI is aiming to unveil its first hardware device later this year, with a commercial launch currently planned for 2027. However, those plans could still change.

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The company is also dealing with a legal dispute involving Apple. The iPhone maker has accused OpenAI of trade secret theft related to its hardware efforts and is seeking an injunction against the business. OpenAI has denied the allegations. Bloomberg reports that people familiar with the project believe the upcoming device is very different from anything Apple currently sells and should not infringe on its technology.