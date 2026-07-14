NVIDIA GeForce NOW launches in India: Price, plans, everything you need to know before you subscribe

NVIDIA has officially rolled out its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in India, opening the platform to everyone after spending the last three months in early access. With the launch, users no longer need to join a waitlist and can simply subscribe to a plan and start playing. Also Read: Looking for a new laptop? Here are the best options under Rs 40,000

GeForce NOW works a little differently from traditional PC gaming. The games don’t run on your hardware. Instead, they are streamed from NVIDIA’s cloud servers. As long as you have a stable internet connection, you can play supported titles on devices like Windows PCs, Macs, Android phones, iPhones, smart TVs, and handheld gaming devices without needing a high-end gaming PC. Also Read: 7 ways to reduce lag in mobile games

GeForce NOW plans and pricing in India

NVIDIA is offering two monthly plans in India. The Performance plan is priced at Rs 999 per month, while the Ultimate plan costs Rs 1,999 per month.

If you want to try the service before paying for a full month, NVIDIA is also offering Day Passes. The Performance Day Pass costs Rs 399, while the Ultimate Day Pass is priced at Rs 799.

Users who were part of the early access program will receive a one-time 20% discount on their first three months of membership after their current pass expires. The offer can be redeemed within a week. NVIDIA has also added UPI as a payment option alongside debit and credit cards, making subscriptions easier to purchase in India.

What do the plans offer?

The Performance plan offers up to 1440p streaming at 60fps. Users also get priority server access and can play for up to six hours in a single session.

The Ultimate plan offers higher-end features, including support for streaming at up to 5K resolution and 120fps. It also comes with first-priority server access and extends gaming sessions to eight hours.

According to NVIDIA, the Ultimate tier also supports technologies such as DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex for lower latency, HDR10, SDR10, RTX Ray Tracing, ultrawide monitor support, and up to 1080p gameplay at 360fps in supported titles. The company says Reflex can deliver click-to-pixel latency below 30 milliseconds for compatible games.

Powered by Blackwell RTX infrastructure

The Indian version of GeForce NOW runs on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPOD infrastructure, which is based on the company’s latest Blackwell RTX architecture.

NVIDIA says the new cloud servers deliver up to 62 teraflops of computing performance and include a 48GB frame buffer, along with up to a 16-core virtual CPU and 56GB of DRAM. The company also claims the RTX 5080 SuperPODs offer around 2.8 times the performance of its previous-generation cloud servers and more than three times the performance of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

More than 5,000 games supported

GeForce NOW does not include its own game catalogue, so users will need to connect existing accounts from supported platforms. The service works with libraries from Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Battle.net, Ubisoft Connect, GOG, and Gaijin, allowing users to stream games they already own. Supported Xbox Game Pass titles can also be accessed without buying them again.

NVIDIA says the platform supports more than 5,000 Ready-to-Play and Install-to-Play games. Since titles are streamed from the cloud, users do not have to wait for downloads, updates, or patches before starting a game.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Performance and Ultimate subscribers receive 100GB of cloud storage for Install-to-Play games. Those who need additional space can purchase 200GB for Rs 299 per month, 500GB for Rs 499 per month, or 1TB for Rs 799 per month.