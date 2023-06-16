Microsoft is done making games for Xbox One

Microsoft recently hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 wherein the company announced the new gaming and updates coming to its games on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud, which includes Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Day One, between 2023 and 2024. However, one platform that remained completely missing from the announcement is the company’s Xbox One gaming console. Now, just days later, game studio chief Matt Booty has a confirmed that the company is no longer developing games for its Xbox One gaming console. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out improvement to Windows Ink along with many other features

Microsoft introduced the Xbox One gaming console as a successor to the Xbox 360 back in November 2023. Now, after what has been almost a decade-long run, the company has decided to slowly pull the plug on the gaming console. Also Read - Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella shares a glimpse of what future with generative AI would look like

Booty while speaking in an interview with Axios confirmed that the company is no longer developing games for Xbox One. “We’ve moved on to Gen 9,” Booty told the publication adding the no internal teams are working on games for its dated gaming console “outside of support for ongoing games like Minecraft”. Also Read - OpenAI warns Microsoft to slow up its AI integration process into Bing

During the interview, Booty asserted that the product, that is, Xbox One gaming console has reached the end of lifecycle stage. Despite that, the company is continuing to support the Xbox One users by making its games available and playable via its cloud-based game streaming service, that is, Xbox Cloud Gaming. “That’s how we’re going to maintain support,” he said.

As Microsoft moves away from its dated gaming console, some game developers have also raised concerns about the company’s Xbox Series S gaming console, which is less powerful than the company’s Xbox Series X gaming console and may not be best suited to run a lot of new games that require a lot of memory, which the Xbox Series S gaming console may not be able to offer. Responding to these concerns, Booty has said acknowledged these reports saying that his teams have been able to ‘squeeze’ more performance by freely up a lot of memory from the device.

“Is it more work? Sure,” Booty told the publication adding, “They can plan better, knowing where some of the sharp corners are.”

To that end, the company also announced a 1TB version of its 1TB version of the Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour to placate some of the concerns raised by the game developers. While the company hasn’t confirmed the pricing of the device yet, it has confirmed that it will support features such as Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS among others.