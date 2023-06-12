All the games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

comscore
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Top games announced at the event

Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 last night wherein it announced a host of new games that will be available on its platform. Check list here.

Xbox (1)

Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 last night. At the event, the company announced a new Xbox Series S gaming console with 1TB of SSD storage space and a new Carbon Black colour variant and launched Starfield inspired Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition and the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition. The company also announced that it is bringing select PC Game Pass games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now. In addition to these, the company also announced a host of new games that will be arriving on Game Pass and Microsoft’s gaming consoles — Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S — and PCs later this year. Also Read - Microsoft’s PC Game Pass is coming to Nvidia GeForce Now: Check details

“During the Xbox Games Showcase, we shared 27 games (21 of which will be available for Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass). After that, Starfield Direct shot for the stars to offer you unprecedented access to Bethesda Game Studios’ first new universe in over 25 years,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Microsoft updates Xbox Series S gaming console with more storage, new colour: Check details

If you missed watching the event last night, here is a list of all the games that Microsoft announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out new privacy settings including glanceable VPN to Windows 11

All the games Microsoft announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

— Microsoft announced that will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud – Coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Day One in 2024.

— inXile Entertainment announced that Clockwork Revolution will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud, which includes Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Day One. However, the company didn’t the exact date of availability.

— At the event, Playground Games introduced Fable, which is its upcoming open-world Action RPG game.

— At the event, the company announced that Forza Motorsport is up for pre-orders and that it will launch on October 10 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The company also shared that No 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series R racecar and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will be available for the players at the time of launch.

— Microsoft also announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows 10, Windows 11, and Steam in 2024.

— Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud, which includes Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Day One, in 2024.

— South of Midnight will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Steam, and cloud when it launches. There is no word on the launch date yet.

— Starfield will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC on September 6. It will also be available to Game Pass subscribers.

— At the event, Microsoft announced a new game dubbed as Towerborne, which will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2024.

— 33 Immortals for 33 players was announced at the event. It will be available to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC users, and Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Day One subscribers.

— Cities: Skylines II will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows PC on October 24.

— Dungeons of Hinterberg will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and Cloud, which includes Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Day One.

— Jusant will be released in fall 2023 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It will also arrive on Xbox One, Windows PC, and Cloud.

— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in early 2024.

— Metaphor: ReFantazio will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC.

— Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be arriving on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and cloud.

— Payday 3 will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and cloud.

— Persona 3 Reload will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and cloud.

— Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and cloud.

— Star Wars Outlaws will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PCs.

— Still Wakes the Deep will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and cloud.

— Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available for pre-orders on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It will release on the two gaming consoles on September 26.

— Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will be available on Xbox consoles on June 20.

— Fallout 76 will soon be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, and cloud.

— Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Free Expansion Coming will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Steam, and cloud on November 3.

— Overwatch 2: New Heroes Starter Pack with Game Pass Ultimate Perks will release on August 10.

— The first chapter of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island will be available across Xbox, PC and Steam on July 20.

  • Published Date: June 12, 2023 8:29 PM IST
All the games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

