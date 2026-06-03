Microsoft Scout, an OpenClaw-powered AI assistant works across Outlook, Teams and more: Here's how

Microsoft has introduced a new AI-powered assistant – Scout. It is the new AI agent which can do more than just answer questions. The tech giant has unveiled Scout as part of a new category of AI agents called “Autopilots,” which doesn’t work like traditional chatbots that wait for commands. They are designed to stay active in the background and help you complete tasks across different apps and services. Also Read: You can now use ChatGPT directly inside PowerPoint to make presentations

And if OpenClaw comes to your mind while reading this, then it might sound more interesting to you that Microsoft’s Scout is powered by OpenClaw itself! It is an open-source AI agent which got attention earlier this year for its ability to perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention. Also Read: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for May 2026 with Forza Horizon 6

But how exactly will Microsoft Scout work?

You can consider Scout as a personal assistant which can learn how you work over time. Microsoft says that Scout can work across Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook, OneDrive and SharePoint. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass gets big titles this month including Forza Horizon 6: Full list of games here

So, while accessing information such as emails, calendars, contacts and chats, Scout can help you manage your daily work. Not only that, the assistant can coordinate meetings, organise schedules, generate preparation materials and even identify tasks that may need attention.

Scout vs regular AI chatbot

Most AI assistants today work in a simple request-and-response format. You ask something, and the chatbot provides an answer. Well, Scout takes a different approach, that’s what Microsoft says! The assistant remains active in the background and can take action on behalf of users within permissions set by individuals or organisations. For example, it can automatically find suitable meeting slots, block time on a calendar for upcoming deadlines, and flag potential issues before they become bigger problems.

One of the biggest highlights of Scout is its connection to OpenClaw. The open-source project became popular for enabling AI agents to perform tasks with greater autonomy. Microsoft has now used that technology as the foundation for Scout while adding enterprise-focused features and controls.

What about the security and privacy? Giving AI agents more control naturally raises concerns around security and privacy. To address that, Microsoft says Scout operates within existing organisational permissions and policies. Every agent has its own identity, access controls and activity tracking system. The company has also built in policy checks and audit capabilities to help organisations monitor what the assistant is doing and ensure it remains within approved boundaries.

Who can try Scout?

Microsoft says Scout is already being used internally by employees. The company is now making it available to selected customers through a private preview programme and through Frontier, Microsoft’s experimental platform for early access products.

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For now, Scout appears to be another sign that AI assistants are moving beyond chat and towards handling real-world tasks across workplace tools.