007 First Light hits 1.5 million sales in a day, surpasses IO Interactive’s Hitman launches

007 First Light has got off to a strong start following its launch, with developer IO Interactive confirming that the game sold 1.5 million copies within the first 24 hours. The milestone makes it the fastest-selling title in the studio’s history, surpassing the launch performance of its popular Hitman games. Also Read: 007 First Light releases tomorrow: India launch time, price, platforms and preload details

The action-adventure title launched on May 27 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 is also planned for a later release, meaning the current sales figures do not yet include Nintendo players. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

Strong launch across platforms

IO Interactive announced the sales milestone just a day after launch and thanked players for supporting the game. According to the studio, the response from both fans and critics has exceeded expectations. Also Read: Epic Games Store users can claim these two PC games for free till May 28

The game has also attracted a large audience on PC. 007 First Light crossed a peak concurrent player count of more than 68,000 users on Steam shortly after launch. The title is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC players.

Market analysis firm Alinea Analytics estimated that roughly 500,000 copies may have been sold on Steam alone during the launch window. That would make PC one of the strongest-performing platforms for the game so far.

A new take on James Bond

Unlike previous Bond games, 007 First Light focuses on the early years of the famous spy. The story follows a younger James Bond, played by actor Patrick Gibson, before he earns his 00 status.

The story is backed by a mix of action, stealth, exploration, and cinematic missions. If you’ve played IO Interactive’s Hitman games before, some of that DNA is easy to spot here as well.

The strong launch has also been matched by positive reviews from critics. According to details shared by IO Interactive, 007 First Light currently holds a score of 87 on Metacritic and 88 on OpenCritic, making it one of the highest-rated games released in 2026 so far.

The developer said the launch week had been an emotional moment for the studio after years of work on the project. The company also plans to share behind-the-scenes content and development stories from the making of the game.

More James Bond games could follow

The success of 007 First Light could be important for the future of the franchise in gaming. Reports indicate that IO Interactive has previously expressed interest in building a trilogy around its version of James Bond.

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While the studio has not officially announced a sequel, the early sales figures and critical reception suggest there is strong interest in seeing where this version of Bond goes next.