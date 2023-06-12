Microsoft updates Xbox Series S gaming console: Here s what s new

Microsoft hosted Xbox Games Showcase 2023 last night wherein it introduced a host of new hardware including an updated version of its Xbox Series S gaming console. At the event, the company announced the 1TB version of the Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour variant. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out new privacy settings including glanceable VPN to Windows 11

Microsoft said that the new Carbon Black colour variant of the Xbox Series S is the same as the existing Xbox Series S gaming console in terms of the design. Microsoft says that it features the same ‘sleek, modern matte finish as Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller’. “This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Microsoft announces Starfield Limited Edition Xbox controller, headset: Here's how much they costs

“Plus, you’ll make the most of every gaming minute with features like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture,” the company added. Also Read - Microsoft launches limited edition Porsche Xbox Series X but you can't buy it

As far as the features are concerned, the newly launched Microsoft Xbox Series S features the company’s Xbox Velocity Architecture and it is available with up to 1TB of custom SSD storage. It also offers features such as Quick Resume, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS.

Xbox Series S gaming console features and specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xbox Series S comes with a custom Zen 2 CPU and a custom RDNA 2 GPU that is coupled with a disk space of 197.05 mm2. It comes with 10GB of GDDR6 128 bit-wide bus RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It offers a input/output throughput of 4.8 GB/s.

Coming to display capabilities, the Xbox Series S offers a gaming resolution of up to 1440p with a screen refresh rate of up to 120fps and features such as auto low latency mode, HDMI Variable Refresh Rate, and AMD FreeSync. Talking about audio, the gaming console features support for various audio technologies such as Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1 and Dolby TrueHD with Atmos.

On the connectivity front, the Xbox Series S gaming console has an HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual band, and Ethernet 802.3 10/100/1000.

Xbox Series S gaming console pricing and availability

The updated Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage space is available for pre-orders at xbox.com or microsoftstore.com at a price of $349.99 (Rs 28,855 approximately). It will go on sale starting September 6 — the same day Starfield, Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition and the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition become available. Microsoft said that it will make the gaming console available in more regions in the coming weeks.