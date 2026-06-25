iOS 27 Beta 2 reportedly adds a new restriction for Siri AI

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 27, and the tech giant has added certain restrictions to its Siri AI. As per reports, Apple’s AI voice assistant has been clearly told not to give summaries of websites when users share a URL. Also Read: Foldable iPhone launch nears? iOS 27 beta reveals new clues

This has apparently come to light through the prompt made in Siri AI in iOS 27 developer beta 2. Apple had announced its new Siri AI and also some new foundational AI models at WWDC 2026, with the company claiming that the voice assistant is a more powerful AI-based tool on the iPhones. Also Read: iOS 27 Developer Beta is live: How to download it on your iPhone

Siri AI apparently unable to summarize web pages from URLs

As per reports in 9to5Mac, Apple has included an additional clause in the system prompt of Siri AI in iOS 27 developer beta 2. As per reports, the clause makes it clear that Siri AI tells the user that it can’t access the web page contents when a URL is shared. Also Read: iOS 27 leak reveals camera, Safari and UI changes across iPhone: Know what to expect

According to the report, the prompt suggests that Siri AI must let users know that it does not have any capabilities to access the content of web pages when it is given a link and asked to generate a summary of the page or extract any data or give a brief description of the content.

However, despite the importance of the update, Siri AI could not have created summaries based on URLs before as well. The user could not just put a web page link into Siri AI and get an automatic summary of the page.

How Siri AI generates webpage summaries

Currently, Apple provides its users with the feature of generating webpage summaries, but it works via Safari and only in case the user is looking at the webpage itself. In other words, the AI analyses content that is opened in the browser.

It is different from many AI chatbots and search engines that can both access the web page and generate summaries from links to them.

iOS 27 Beta 2 also adds some other AI-related features

Alongside the mentioned Siri AI improvement, there are also other features that appeared in iOS 27 developer beta 2.

According to media reports, Apple added a special Siri AI button placed above the keyboard in various applications like Notes, Mail, and Messages to enable quick access to AI capabilities.

There is also a new insights tab that appeared in the Wallet application providing access to more details and recommendations concerning user finances and transactions.

Apple introduced iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote event together with iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. The company will continue improving Siri AI and other features under Apple Intelligence via the upcoming betas before the official release of the software this year.

What it means for users

This modification doesn’t take away any of the capabilities that were provided to Siri AI previously. In fact, it just confirms the stance of Apple that Siri cannot extract summaries of the webpages just from URL addresses.

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The update ensures that the Siri AI will continue to depend on data that is available on the device as opposed to looking at the web pages directly from the link. It is not yet clear whether or not Apple will ever consider giving Siri more abilities when it comes to accessing the web.