iPhone 17 price may increase next week: What we know about the rumoured price hike

Apple could increase the price of the iPhone 17 lineup as soon as next week, according to a new rumour. The company is already expected to make pricing changes around the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series next month, but this latest report suggests that the iPhone 17 could become more expensive much earlier. There is no official confirmation from Apple yet, and the claim comes from a Weibo leaker, so the reported price change should be taken with some caution.

iPhone 17 price increase may happen on August 10

According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, rumours are circulating that Apple could increase iPhone 17 prices on August 10. The leaker has not confirmed that the price hike will definitely happen and has not shared a direct source for the claim. However, Fixed Focus Digital has previously shared information about Apple products and is considered to have connections within the supply chain.

A price increase on August 10 would come earlier than expected. Apple increased the prices of several products earlier this year, but the iPhone was not included in that round of changes. Macs, iPads and several other Apple products became more expensive in June, with the company pointing to higher memory and storage costs. The iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, Studio Display and accessories were left unchanged.

Why Apple could increase iPhone 17 prices

Apple was expected to make another round of pricing changes around the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models. The company is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone next month. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to arrive later, possibly in spring 2027.

The iPhone 17 lineup, meanwhile, is expected to remain available as Apple’s mainstream option well into next year. This could give Apple a reason to change its pricing separately from the upcoming iPhone 18 launch.

The latest report also claims that Apple has cancelled plans to increase production capacity on some lines from 15% to 30%. However, it is not clear which products or components this change is related to.

Which iPhone 17 models could become expensive

If Apple does increase prices on August 10, it is still unclear whether the change will affect the entire lineup or only selected models. The current Indian prices of the iPhone 17 series are as follows:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

iPhone Model Current Starting Price iPhone 17e Rs 64,900 iPhone 17 Rs 82,900 iPhone Air Rs 1,19,900 iPhone 17 Pro Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs 1,49,900

Apple has not announced any price change yet, so these prices could remain unchanged. The reported August 10 date will need to be watched closely, especially with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup expected to launch next month.