Samsung’s Galaxy A-series has always been like a bridge between the wide gap of the premium S-series and budget members. And the recently launched Galaxy A27 follows the same formula. Starting at Rs 31,999, the Galaxy A27 5G promises to bring all the essentials to be a “good” smartphone – AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, long software support, and AI features. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 first impressions: Easy to carry, enjoyable to use

But does it live up to its expectations and go the extra mile beyond being just a “good” option? I’ve been using the Galaxy A27 5G for nearly a month, and one thing became clear – Samsung hasn’t built this phone to win the specifications race. So, what is it all about? Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G launches with 6 years of updates under Rs 25,000: ALL details

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Design

Samsung hasn’t experimented much with the design, and honestly, it didn’t need to. The Galaxy A27 follows the same clean design language we’ve seen across recent Galaxy phones, with a flat frame, vertically aligned cameras and a minimal rear panel. I used the Light Green colour, and it looks subtle enough to stand out without being flashy. Also Read: Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Galaxy S26, S25, A57 and more to get big discounts

One of my favourite things about the design is the glass back. Most phones around this price still rely on plastic, so picking up the Galaxy A27 immediately feels different. The phone is also comfortable to hold despite its 200g weight. I never found it uncomfortable during long browsing sessions or while watching videos. The plastic frame, however, does take away some of that premium feel. At over Rs 30,000 in price tag, I was expecting Samsung to go with something that felt a little more premium.

Having said that, there is no compromise on protection, as the phone comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both the front and back. Moreover, it offers an IP64 rating against dust and water splashes, which is fine for everyday use, but some of the competitors even offer IP68 or even IP69 ratings at similar prices.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Display

The first thing you’ll notice about the Galaxy A27’s display probably won’t be the AMOLED panel itself. It’ll be the bezels. And honestly, the bottom chin is still thicker than I’d like. They don’t affect usability, but they do make the phone look slightly… dated.

Thankfully, most of my complaints are limited till here only!

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display has easily been one of the highlights during my time with the phone. Colours look vibrant without feeling overly saturated, blacks are deep, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes everyday scrolling feel smooth. Whether I was watching YouTube videos, browsing Instagram or simply reading articles, the display remained enjoyable throughout. Outdoor visibility has also been good enough during my usage. Even under direct sunlight, I rarely struggled to read the content on screen.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Performance And Software

The Galaxy A27 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For everyday use, I don’t really have much to complain about – apps open quickly and multitasking isn’t a problem too. And it shows in the benchmarks too. The Galaxy A27 5G scores 8,72,675 in the AnTuTu test, while the GeekBench score shows 988 in single-core and 2958 in multi-core scores.

And when it comes to gaming performance, it is decent too. Obviously, the phone isn’t meant for heavy titles as it compromises on BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile-like games with the highest graphics. Still, they are playable on the basic graphics settings without much complaint. Thermals have also been under control. Even after longer gaming sessions or extended camera usage, the phone became warm but never uncomfortably hot.

When it comes to software, it runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. One thing I appreciated from day one was the setup process. Unlike many Android phones that automatically install several third-party apps, Samsung actually lets you choose what you want during setup. It takes a few extra taps, but I’d much rather have that choice than spend time uninstalling unnecessary apps later.

The software itself has remained smooth throughout my usage. Features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser and AI Select are genuinely useful, even if they aren’t something you’ll use every day. Then there’s Samsung’s software promise. Six years of Android updates and security patches remain one of the strongest reasons to consider this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Cameras

Cameras aren’t always the best here – it’s a mixed bag. The Galaxy A27 comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. Daylight photos come out detailed, colours look pleasing without going overboard, and the dynamic range is generally good. Samsung still prefers slightly vibrant colours, but most people are likely to enjoy the overall look.

Portrait shots also came out better than I expected. Edge detection is mostly accurate, although it occasionally struggles with finer details like hair. The ultra-wide camera is usable in good lighting, but the drop in quality is immediately noticeable. Images lose detail, and colours aren’t always consistent with the primary camera. As for the macro camera, I honestly didn’t find myself using it much.

Low-light photography is just a hit-and-try kind of experience. You may be lucky if you get a good shot, but mostly, you will end up getting a shot with softer details and occasional noise.

The 12MP selfie camera captures good details in daylight, although skin tones sometimes appear slightly softer than I’d prefer. Video recording goes up to 4K at 30fps from the rear camera, and OIS does a good job of keeping handheld footage stable while walking.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Battery And Charging

The Galaxy A27 packs a 5,000mAh battery, and on most days, I comfortably made it through an entire day with around 20 to 30 percent battery still left before bedtime. My usage included social media, camera, YouTube, and occasional gaming. Lighter users can even stretch it into the next day.

Charging, however, is where Samsung starts feeling a little behind the competition. The phone supports only 25W wired charging, and there’s, as usual, no charger inside the box.

Verdict

After using the Galaxy A27 5G for nearly a month, I feel Samsung has delivered a phone that focuses on consistency rather than flashy specifications. The display is excellent, the primary camera is dependable, battery life is reliable, and One UI remains one of the cleanest software experiences available. Add six years of software support, and the phone becomes an even more sensible long-term choice.

At the same time, there are compromises that are difficult to overlook. The thick bezels make the design feel slightly dated, the plastic frame doesn’t quite match the asking price, charging speeds lag behind several rivals, and the mono speaker feels like a missed opportunity.

If your priority is a stable software experience, long-term updates and a phone that simply works well every day, the Galaxy A27 5G is easy to recommend. But if you’re looking for the fastest charging, the best gaming performance or the most versatile camera system in this price segment, there are stronger alternatives worth considering.