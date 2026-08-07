Google updates Ask Maps in India with Hindi support, live transit updates and smarter trip planning

Google has announced a new set of features for Ask Maps in India, making the AI-powered experience more useful for everyday travel and navigation. The company says Ask Maps, which is powered by Gemini, can now respond in Hindi, provide live public transport updates, and offer more personalised recommendations with the help of a new feature called Personal Intelligence.

Google had introduced Ask Maps earlier this year, calling it the biggest change to Google Maps in more than a decade. The latest update builds on those capabilities and is rolling out to users in India.

Ask Maps now supports Hindi

One of the biggest additions is support for Hindi. Users can now ask questions, search for places and get recommendations in Hindi using everyday, natural language. Instead of typing keywords, people can ask questions the way they normally speak and receive responses in the same language.

Google says this will make it easier for users to discover nearby places, plan routes and get local information without switching languages.

Gmail integration brings personalised suggestions

Google is also adding Personal Intelligence to Ask Maps. With this feature, Maps can also be connected to a user’s Gmail account. Once enabled, the app can use details such as hotel bookings, flight information, and restaurant reservations to provide more relevant and personalised suggestions.

For example, if you have a hotel booking and a flight scheduled later in the day, Ask Maps can recommend nearby places to visit and even suggest when you should leave for the airport. Google says this integration is optional and remains turned off by default. Users have to enable it manually if they want to use the feature.

The company also said it plans to expand Personal Intelligence support to other Google apps, including Calendar, in the future.

Ask Maps can remember previous conversations

Another addition is conversation memory. If chat history is enabled, Ask Maps can remember earlier interactions, making it easier to continue planning a trip without starting over.

For instance, if you had previously asked for places to visit during a holiday, you can later ask Maps to recall those recommendations instead of entering the same prompts again. This feature is available only when history settings are turned on.

Live transit updates for commuters

Google has also added real-time public transport information to Ask Maps in India. Users can now check live schedules, delays, route updates, and connecting options for buses, metro services and trains directly within the chat interface.

The company says the feature can help commuters make quicker travel decisions without switching between multiple apps or searches. For example, users checking departures from ISBT Kashmere Gate can see updated timings for buses and the Delhi Metro, along with connecting routes. If there is a delay, the waiting time is updated automatically.

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According to Google, Hindi support, conversation memory, Personal Intelligence and live transit information are rolling out now in regions where Ask Maps is available, including India. Some AI-powered features such as food ordering, hotel discovery, and event recommendations continue to remain limited to users in the US.