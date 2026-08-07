PM Modi's Gen Z strategy goes further as Ministry of External Affairs launches Snapchat account

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has now officially become one of the first central government ministries to make it big on the popular platform among gen Z users, Snapchat.

The step follows the Union ministers’ meetings with PM Narendra Modi to beef up their social media presence and connect with the younger audience via platforms like Instagram to create interactive content, including reels.

MEA gets its official Snapchat account!

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the launch of its official Snapchat page.

In a tweet on the social media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged people to follow the ministry on its new social media platform.

“You are our fan on X, Instagram and LinkedIn, follow us on Snapchat to know more about the work of the Ministry of External Affairs in India and through our missions and posts all over the world,” Jaiswal wrote in the video shared on X.

He also posted the video with the hashtag: “We’re now on Snapchat! Follow us to be the first to get news, updates, fun content and more. Let’s Snap!”

The ministry is anticipated to post stories, updates and ‘behind the scenes’ information of their activities in India and in Indian missions abroad on Snapchat.

We're now on Snapchat! Add us and stay connected for exclusive stories, updates, engaging content and more. Let's Snap! pic.twitter.com/LyzjeuYG1I — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 6, 2026

Expand to engage younger audiences

The launch comes as part of Centre’s efforts to enhance digital outreach to youth in India.

A large section of the young population of the country uses the Instagram, and this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked a few Union ministers to do recently, reports said.

He reportedly said that he wanted to see ministers post reels and other interactive content, instead of simply sending a message about government schemes and initiatives.

The concept is to speak to younger groups using the medium they are familiar with, and with which they communicate daily.

More than just official announcements

The Prime Minister allegedly told ministers that merely disseminating information about government schemes isn’t sufficient.

Rather, he urged them to engage directly with the public, particularly youth, via interactive and easily-accessed social media content.

The government’s aim in any official communication is to make it more interactive, rather than merely an announcement, so the reported advice is in line with that broader objective.

The contribution of social media to the recent youth movements

Eager for greater engagement, the push follows the recent student-led protests against the possible paper-leaked NEET exam that were picked up by the media and social platforms.

Instagram was reportedly a primary source of information and engagement during the protests; users were able to share reels, memes and short videos widely, helping to spread the movement among young people.

The protests eventually led to the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Instagram and Snapchat have been becoming more prominent among Gen Z users, and are a growing influence in shaping public conversations, especially when it comes to topics of students and young citizens.

The Ministry of External Affairs has extended its reach to another social media platform in the form of content for Snapchat, which will make the most of the social media in recent years that has put a greater emphasis on short-form and interactive content.