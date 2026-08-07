OpenAI's first AI gadget might not have a screen, but it could have a personality

OpenAI’s first AI hardware product is slowly coming together. A new report has shed new light on the company’s new smart speaker, including its design, features, likely price tag and date of release.

The device is reportedly distinct from regular smart speakers that are on the market now. Though voice control will be one of its functions, OpenAI is said to be looking to make it more like an AI companion that understands users and their environment.

A voice-controlled speaker that doesn’t have a screen

OpenAI’s first device will be a battery-operated smart speaker with no screen, reports Bloomberg.

It’s unlike the voice controlled products that are available such as the Amazon Echo Show or Google Nest Hub, which have a screen as well. The report claims that the design will be a doughnut and it will be about the size of a hockey puck. It should be small and easy to transport from room to room by hand, being portable for use around the home.

Made to be more like an AI companion

OpenAI is apparently making the device different from the current smart speakers.

The speaker should not be just a voice assistant, but also an AI companion. The concept is backed by its ability to have moving parts, which are animated to foster a more natural and engaging conversation with the user.

It’s not known just how these moving parts will be used, but they should make the device seem more expressive in interactions.

Better discussions using cameras and sensors

The report also recommends the smart speaker will have a number of hardware features to help it get a better understanding of its surroundings.

It will likely include a speaker grill for playback audio, microphones for taking voice inputs and lights that signal when the device is listening.

In addition, OpenAI is reportedly planning to include cameras and other sensors. These could aid the AI in understanding what is going on around them, and give a response based on their context rather than just on voice commands.

This would increase the naturalness and usefulness of conversations in daily life.

Enhanced with cutting-edge AI models

The upcoming speaker is expected to be able to engage in natural conversations with the user, just like ChatGPT’s Voice Mode.

The report states that OpenAI will be employing “more sophisticated” AI models, which will be able to learn more about users over time. This may help the device to recall the preferences and provide more personalized responses in future interactions.

But it remains a mystery how much information will be stored and what privacy controls would be available.

Jony Ive’s LoveFrom is reportedly involved

The report states that the hardware is being developed with Jony Ive’s design company, LoveFrom.

Known for his iconic designs of Apple products, Jony Ive has designed the iPhone, the iPad and the MacBook.

It is believed that the smart speaker will be of the high-quality design and have premium metal materials. OpenAI has set its price at $300 to $400, higher than most smart speakers are priced at, but lower than many flagship smartphones, according to Bloomberg.

Launch expected in 2027

According to the report, OpenAI is aiming to launch the AI-powered speaker in 2027.

The company describes it as the first device in a lineup of devices that will feature “AI-first” functionality. They will be used to provide a new means of interacting with AI, and may lower the need for people to rely on their smartphones.

But, at the time, there has been no official confirmation by OpenAI of the device or its characteristics.

Legal battle with Apple continues

The newest report follows OpenAI’s ongoing legal battle with Apple.

Apple has accused OpenAI of stealing its proprietary manufacturing process for the hardware it’s developing. OpenAI has denied the allegations.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI sees its AI hardware as a product that is fundamentally different from Apple’s and it is still working on it even in the face of the lawsuit.

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The company hasn’t officially announced the device so for now, all of these details should be considered as leaks. Additional details are likely to be revealed nearer to its rumored 2027 release.