iPhone Ultra design leaked? Caviar claims to reveal Apple's first foldable

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone soon, and now luxury brand Caviar has given us another look at what the device could look like. The company has published renders and details of the rumoured iPhone Ultra, while also claiming that Apple’s launch event will take place on September 9.

Apple has not confirmed either the launch date or the design of the foldable iPhone. So, for now, these details should be treated as leaks and claims rather than confirmed specifications.

iPhone Ultra design reconfirmed: Check expected specs too

According to Caviar, the iPhone Ultra will follow a book-style foldable design. The phone is said to have a 5.3-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Both screens are claimed to support a 120Hz refresh rate and use LTPO OLED technology.

The company also claims that Apple will use a new hinge and flexible glass for the inner display. This could help make the crease less visible when the phone is unfolded, which has been one of the common talking points around Apple’s first foldable.

Apart from these, the iPhone Ultra is also tipped to get a titanium frame. Caviar claims that the phone could be just around 4.5mm to 4.9mm thick when unfolded, while the folded thickness could be around 9mm. The luxury brand has listed the device in Deep Black and Pure White colour options.

The design shown by Caviar is based on its own customised versions of the rumoured iPhone Ultra, so it is worth keeping that in mind before taking the renders as a representation of Apple’s final product. On the hardware side, Caviar claims that the foldable iPhone will be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset and could come with 12GB of RAM.

The company also links the hardware to iPad-style multitasking, although Apple has not confirmed any such feature for the device.

Interestingly, there is some inconsistency in Caviar’s own information. One part of its listing mentions a 3nm manufacturing process for the A20 Pro, while other reports have pointed towards a 2nm process. So, this is one detail that should be taken with caution.

The iPhone Ultra is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, with two 48MP sensors. On the front, Caviar claims that Apple could use a 24MP under-display camera. The company says this would keep the screen free from a visible camera cutout when the phone is unfolded.

The foldable is also said to pack a 5,800mAh battery, which would be considerably larger than the batteries seen on current iPhone models.

Is this really the iPhone Ultra?

For now, it is difficult to say. Caviar is already accepting deposits for its customised versions of the rumoured device, but Apple has not confirmed the iPhone Ultra, its design or its specifications.

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The September 9 launch date claimed by Caviar also remains unconfirmed. So while the renders give us an idea of what Apple’s first foldable could look like, the final design and specifications may still be different.